Labor MP opts out of QT election forum

One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Gary Duffy (inset) says he is disappointed Labor's Jim Madden will not contest this month's Queensland Times debate.

MEMBER for Ipswich West Jim Madden has pulled out of the Queensland Times’ scheduled livestreamed debate just three weeks out from the event.

Mr Madden, who has been the ALP’s Member for Ipswich West since 2015, notified the QT last Friday that he could not take part in the October 26 forum due to other commitments, having initially agreed to take part.

The Queensland Times has made several attempts to contact Mr Madden since he indicated he would not attend.

Jim Madden MP at the proposed site of the Rosewood Fire and Rescue Station.

Mr Madden’s only response was that he has prior commitments.

With the LNP yet to nominate a candidate for the electorate, that leaves One Nation’s Gary Duffy, the Greens’ Raven Wolf and the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party’s Clem Grieger to contest the seat alongside the incumbent.

Greens candidates for Ipswich Navdeep Singh (Jordan), Pat Walsh (Ipswich), Danielle Mutton (Bundamba) and Raven Wolf (Ipswich West) with Senator Larissa Waters at Eugene Street Reserve.

Mr Duffy said he was extremely disappointed Mr Madden would not be debating the big issues with him later this month.

“Labor has candidates pulling out of these forums across Queensland,” he said.

“It seems to me that Jim Madden has not done much campaigning at all so far.

“Nobody has heard about any of his policies and it is disappointing that the voters are not going to hear from him at the debate before the election.”

Mr Duffy said the lack of spending in Ipswich West was among the biggest issues he wanted to discuss with Mr Madden at the forum, along with the design of the Mt Crosby Rd/Warrego Hwy interchange.

“The roads are disgusting,” Mr Duffy said.

“If you ride around on a motorbike in Ipswich West, you take your life into your hands.

“The Mt Crosby overpass needs to be fixed.”

One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Gary Duffy.

Mr Madden has led the campaign to make improvements to the interchange, which has been plagued by traffic congestion as more people have moved into Karalee and Chuwar over the past decade.

Residents were recently called upon for feedback on the $22 million plan to reduce congestion, which includes the addition of slip lanes to allow vehicles exiting the roundabout to clear away quicker.

Mr Duffy said there were shortcomings with the fix.

“It has its flaws because those vehicles exiting the Warrego Hwy still have to come onto those roundabouts at either end,” he said.

“I think what it really needs is something similar to what was done at the Blacksoil interchange.”

The Queensland Times will be staging livestreamed debates for Ipswich West and Ipswich at 6.30pm and 7.30pm respectively on October 26.

Lockyer Valley residents should tune in tonight for the Lockyer Valley debate at 7.30pm.

The event will be moderated by Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel, and will be livestreamed on the Gatton Star and Queensland Times websites.

Check the homepage just before starting time to see the link.