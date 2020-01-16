Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.
Politics

Labor MP links climate deniers to anti-vax

by Rebecca Gredley
16th Jan 2020 10:38 AM

ARGUING against the science of climate change is similar to not believing in vaccinations, a senior federal Labor MP says.

Tony Burke, a former sustainability and environment minister, says the Morrison government's climate policies continue to be watered down by a handful of MPs who don't believe in climate change.

"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
anti vacciantion climate change federal labor labor mp science

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        premium_icon Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        News Christine Watson wasn’t expecting guests at her semi-rural home. But the excuse the unwanted visitors gave her had Christine reaching for the phone.

        Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        premium_icon Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        News At the core of the case was whether councillors were considered Ipswich City...

        How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        premium_icon How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        News Ipswich soldiers have delivered fresh drinking water to the Kangaroo Island...

        Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        premium_icon Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        Weather Wet weather is predicted for the coming days.