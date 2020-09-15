Labor's candidate for the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra looks set to be revealed by the end of the week, with an email ballot for preselection to open tomorrow.

Simon Mitchell from the party's Left and Les Walker from the Right have put their names forward after Palaszczuk Government Minister Coralee O'Rourke announced her resignation 11 days ago for health reasons.

Simon Mitchell

The email ballot is scheduled to close on Friday.

One Labor source said it was less than ideal the party hadn't chosen someone yet, with the State Election campaign to officially kick off in 21 days.

Mr Mitchell is a local nurse and Mr Walker is a councillor.

Labor holds Mundingburra by a paper-thin margin of 1.1 per cent, with the seat set to turn into a key election battleground ahead of the October 31 poll.

Cr Les Walker. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Originally published as Labor moves on marginal seat candidate