Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor looks at 'very big request' from PNG

by Daniel McCulloch
20th Aug 2019 8:30 AM

AUSTRALIA'S nearest neighbour has made an unusual request for $1.5 billion in direct budget support.

The request from Papua New Guinea comes just weeks after the Pacific nation approached China to refinance its entire debt, exposing a challenging strategic tension Canberra will now be forced to navigate.

Australia already gives PNG about $600 million a year through development aid, but has rejected previous requests for direct budget support.

Acting Labor Leader Richard Marles said the Morrison government would need to consider the request very carefully.

"That is a very big request that's been made by PNG - it's not something that Australia has done for some time," he told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.

More Stories

government loan labor png

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 109 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 109 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 20th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
    Missing motorcyclist en route to Esk

    Missing motorcyclist en route to Esk

    News Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 66-year-old.

    • 20th Aug 2019 6:45 AM
    Clock tower message remains 30 years after huge fire

    premium_icon Clock tower message remains 30 years after huge fire

    People and Places The fire was so intense it melted the clock face.

    Pisasale lawyer’s appeal points to juror

    premium_icon Pisasale lawyer’s appeal points to juror

    News McKenzie was sentenced to 18 months’ jail