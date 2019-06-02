Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, pictured with Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles, has revealed his ew cabinet. Picture: Kym Smith
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, pictured with Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles, has revealed his ew cabinet. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Labor’s shock new A-team revealed

by Alexis Carey
2nd Jun 2019 12:55 PM

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has revealed his brand new shadow cabinet - and there are some surprise picks in the line up.

He said his new team would be a mix of "people with vast experience who have served in cabinet before" as well as "new talent".

He revealed four new faces would be joining the cabinet ranks.

They include Kristina Keneally, who will serve as the deputy leader of the Senate as well as shadow minster for home affairs, and also for immigration and citizenship.

Katy Gallagher will serve as shadow minister of finance and of public service, while Terry Butler will be the new shadow minister for the environment and water, while Madeleine King will take on the trade ministry in what Mr Albanese described as a "major promotion" which was "most deserved".

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 labor shadow cabinet

Top Stories

    Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    premium_icon Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    News After giving his team a much needed boost, Western Pride captain Cam Crestani had every reason to feel upbeat boarding the plane home.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 12:53 PM
    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Money Here’s who is being targeted.

    Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    premium_icon Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    Council News Ex-Ipswich mayor allegedly told aplanner his job was on the line

    UK crisis plays out here

    premium_icon UK crisis plays out here

    Entertainment Stage show brings prime minister woes to Ipswich