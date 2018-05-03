Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

THE Opposition has demanded answers on why the Labor State Government ignored repeated warnings about alleged corruption in Ipswich, labelling the embattled council "rotten".

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the people of Ipswich deserved an explanation and an apology.

"I'm pleased that Stirling Hinchliffe has backed my call to sack Ipswich's rotten council," Mrs Frecklington said.

"But the Palaszczuk Government must do much more to restore public confidence.

"The Labor Member for Bundamba and former Labor Member for Cairns both raised the alarm about Ipswich City Council, but the Premier ignored and shunned them.

"The Premier closed her eyes and ears to allegations of systemic Labor corruption.

"Why did Annastacia Palaszczuk ignore the scandal brewing in her own backyard?"

Labor's Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said she repeatedly raised the alarm within the Labor Party on activity at the Ipswich council.

Ipswich made headlines in September last year when far north MP Rob Pyne tabled a series of documents detailing allegations of widespread corruption.

Mr Pyne was dismissed by many as being "a voice for conspiracy theories".

With several high profile members of @QLDLabor charged with corruption, Qlders expect more from @AnnastaciaMP who is living in denial. What did she know & when? If the Premier thinks dismissing ICC is enough without cleaning out @QLDLabor as well, she is kidding herself #qldpol — Deb Frecklington MP (@DebFrecklington) May 3, 2018

As the Crime and Corruption investigation into Ipswich has progressed, 12 individuals associated with Ipswich City Council have been charged in separate cases, including former mayor Paul Pisasale and his replacement Andrew Antoniolli.

"We haven't seen a crisis like this in Queensland since the Fitzgerald Inquiry," Mrs Frecklington said.

"The reputation of Ipswich is being dragged through the mud - thanks to Labor.

"The Premier must tackle Labor corruption everywhere it exists."

In March, an administrative worker from the Mayor's office Mary Missen was charged with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and former CEO Jim Lindsay are facing corruption charges.

Former Works Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley is facing one count of misconduct in public office.

Carl Wulff, CEO of Ipswich City Council before Mr Lindsay, is also facing corruption charges.

All intend to fight the allegations against them in court.

The charges stem from the CCC investigation Operation Belcarra which examined the 2016 council elections. During those proceedings, the CCC launched separate investigations.