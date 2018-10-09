Labor heavyweight hits Ipswich for sporting cash promise

INFRASTRUCTURE: Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and Labor Senator Don Farrell at the launch of Blair Sport Links yesterday.

AN INVESTMENT in Ipswich's grass-roots sporting infrastructure will be the focus of Labor if it wins the next election, its sports spokesman has declared.

Senator Don Farrell visited Ipswich yesterday to launch local member Shayne Neumann's Blair Sports Links booklet.

During his whirlwind visit Senator Farrell met with some of the city's sporting clubs, declaring investment in infrastructure a major priority under a Shorten government.

"There's been the surprise increase in the number of women starting to participate in sport," he said.

"Everywhere I go I see people concerned about the facilities that women's sport is going to have.

"That's going to be the big issue for all governments into the future."

Senator Farrell said the Opposition would announce its Ipswich sporting commitments, as advocated by Mr Neumann, closer to the next election, believed to be in May.

"I'd like to take those proposals back to my colleagues so we can ensure that the terrific work that is done already in sport continues to grow in the next election," he said.

"We're looking forward to making some decisions."

Senator Farrell also threw his support behind Western Pride's bid for an A-League license.

"I think that's something the federal and state governments will have to work together on," he said.

"If they're successful we'd certainly be giving very favourable consideration to supporting their project."

BLAIR MP LAUNCHES SPORT LINKS

TEN years after launching his popular one-stop disability and seniors guides, Shayne Neumann has printed the Blair Sports Links.

Federal Member for Blair Mr Neumann said the Sports Links booklet would give parents and carers the ability to easily connect with sporting clubs.

"Participating in sport gives participants a sense of achievement and improves self-esteem," he said.

"It builds character; it teaches people to win with humility and to lose with grace.

"Active participation in recreational sports is linked to improved mental health and concentration, and it's a great way for kids and adults to relieve stress and anxiety."

More than 100,000 of Mr Neumann's Blair Disability Links and Blair Seniors Links booklets have been handed out in the past decade.

The disability and seniors guides provide residents with an easy understanding of what services are available to them.

"These are valuable resources, and I'm proud to extend that service to our sporting community," he said.

Mr Neumann unveiled the Blair Sports Links yesterday with Labor's sports spokesman Don Farrell.

"Ipswich is renowned as a sporting place," Mr Farrell said.

Mr Farrell said it was a fantastic booklet.

"I think Shayne has to be congratulated," he said.

"He's a step ahead of everywhere else in the country and he's produced a model other MPs can pick up on and bring to their communities."