Labor has fallen short for Queensland: Blair MP

Ipswich State High School sporting students with Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and school principal Simon Riley at a pre-election funding promise. Contributed

SHAYNE Neumann will serve the Blair electorate for another three years after finally calling a Federal election win and acknowledging Labor needs to do more for Queenslanders.

Up until now Mr Neumann has been cautious to call the win on the seat he has held for the past 12 years due to the tight margin between himself and LNP candidate Robert Shearman.

"They're still counting but I'm so far ahead now I can't be overcome,” he said.

"I want to thank the people of Blair, it's a great honour to be re-elected, this was a very tough fight.

"It was a close election and just over one in four people in Queensland voted Labor, we copped a walloping here. We have to be better engaged with Queenslanders.”

Mr Neumann believes Labor's lackadaisical attitude towards Adani approvals, religious issues and the party's proposed franking credits policy all hurt the party.

If Labor took the Federal Government Ipswich was looking at a $200 million boon for sporting precincts and roads.

"We made commitments of course contingent on the election of the Labor Government, but I'm going to put pressure on the government,” he said.

"There is money in the budget for the Warrego Hwy, I want them to specify money in that budget for the Mt Crosby Interchange ... I want the government to fund the Willowbank interchange.”

Mr Neumann believes Federal Government needs to prioritise infrastructure, jobs, education and health for Ipswich.

"I've represented for six years as Labor in opposition. It's always easier when (your party) is in government, you have to fight even harder in Opposition,” he said.

"We need a commitment to start an Upgrade to the North Ipswich Reserve, money for USQ - (the Federal Government) need to uncap places for USQ and nationally, upgrades to TAFE and universities are crucial to kids from middle and working class backgrounds.

Mr Neumann is now the only Labor MP in rural and regional Queensland.

"Queensland have historically voted conservatively in Federal elections,” he said.

"I had a tougher fight than expected. I had a fight against the Liberal National Party, One Nation, the United Australia Party, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, the Democratic Labour Party and a slew of other right-wing independents.

"It is clear from this election that Labor needs to listen to Queenslanders.”