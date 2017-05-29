Labor gains lift out of final state boundaries

THE suburb of Willowbank will move into the seat of Scenic Rim as originally proposed, after the boundaries for the four Ipswich-based state seats were finalised.

The Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ has decided to go ahead with its original plan, despite the protest submission launched by the Willowbank Area Residents Group.

WAG had written to the ECQ to request Willowbank be placed in Ipswich West, a move backed by MPs such as Jim Madden and Shayne Neumann, as residents believed they had a stronger community of interest with the city of Ipswich than areas such as Beaudesert and Boonah.

Willowbank had previously been in the seat of Lockyer.

The draft boundaries basically became the final boundaries for the Ipswich seats.

The new seat of Jordan, based around the Springfield suburbs, retained its name of Jordan.

There had been a variety of submissions to get Jordan changed to Springfield but they were rejected.

The southern rural areas of Ipswich around Willowbank, Ebenezer, Purga and Mutdapilly all go into Scenic Rim (formerly called Beaudesert) for the first time.

Ipswich West has lost all of the Somerset region around Lowood and Fernvale and has picked up Yamanto.

The seat of Ipswich loses the area east of Bundamba Creek and picks up Deebing Heights and most of Ripley Valley.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he was disappointed Willowbank wasn't moved into Ipswich West.

"Other than that I was OK with the draft boundaries, but these are decisions for the electoral commission,” he said.

"They say I now have a margin of 9.2% but in the last two elections the swing has been massive either way.

"So I don't take anything for granted and I will continue to work hard for my electorate.”

The QT spoke to Blair MP Shayne Neumann for an overview of the final boundaries and he said the ALP would generally be pleased.

He said three seats - Bundamba, Ipswich and Ipswich West - had boundaries within which there were strong Labor voting histories.

"And the new seat of Jordan, which is 70% based on Ipswich, you would think Labor would be favoured to win,” he said.

"I think the Labor Party would be very happy. Ipswich West is strengthened. Ipswich remains a strong Labor seat and Bundamba will be the safest Labor seat in Queensland.”