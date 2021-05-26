Labor frontbencher warns of ‘electoral cliff’

Joel Fitzgibbon has delivered threats to the Labor Party after the Upper Hunter loss. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Labor frontbencher Meryl Swanson has told her party she is worried the opposition faces an “electoral cliff” because of its inability to connect with voters.

The opposition defence spokeswoman reportedly delivered the warning to her party room colleagues and attempted to backtrack on these claims on Wednesday by reiterating her support for Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.

Ms Swanson is the second Labor MP from the Hunter Region to voice concerns about how the party is performing with the working class following the NSW state by-election on the weekend.

Earlier in the week, her colleague Joel Fitzgibbon threatened to abandon the party, insisting the dismal result in the Upper Hunter was a reflection of the working class ditching the Labor Party in favour of the Liberal-Nationals Coalition.

Ms Swanson told a regular party parliamentary meeting that she was worried “we are sleepwalking off a cliff,” according to The Australian.

But on Wednesday, the member for Paterson attempted to ease suggestions her comments were a reflection of the party’s direction under Mr Albanese by declaring her concern that Labor was drifting towards another term in opposition.

“We are living in extraordinary times, difficult times to be an opposition when things are so uncertain,” Ms Swanson told the ABC.

“We have to be alive to the fact we have a prime minister trying to pitch himself as a premier. He's seen, we’ve seen, there is enormous power in incumbency.

“It is really difficult to cut through. We need to attack harder now.”

The reports come after Mr Fitzgibbon described the result in the Upper Hunter as “diabolic” and a “real wake-up call” for the opposition as the federal election looms.

The federal member for Hunter said the party was being abandoned by the working class because of its reluctance to support the coalmining industry.

He said Labor risked leaking votes to Scott Morrison’s Coalition in regional areas that relied on extractive industries, particularly in the Hunter and throughout the key battleground of Queensland.

“The Labor brand is in trouble, and if you’re not careful, it will go the way of the Kodak brand,” Mr Fitzgibbon told Nine’s Today on Monday morning.

“Working people walked away from us some time ago and clearly haven’t come back, and they won't come back until we clearly tell them that our main priority as a party is jobs and job security.

“In places like the Hunter Region, you can‘t have jobs and job security if you are not clearly in support of the coalmining industry. It’s important to so many families, and they’re suspicious of us.”

Despite the by-election being triggered amid sexual assault allegations against former Nationals member Michael Johnson, his replacement, Dave Layzell, cruised to victory in the Saturday poll with a two-party-preferred swing towards the Nationals.

