Labor councillors challenge state MPs' jobs 'for payback'

CHALLENGE: Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden could face a battle to be preselected for his seat.

CHALLENGE: Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden could face a battle to be preselected for his seat. David Nielsen

JUST like Ipswich councillors, Labor politicians could face a challenge to keep their jobs.

The QT can reveal several Labor-aligned Ipswich councillors are considering challenging sitting MPs ahead of the next state election.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden, who has come under fire from some people for his handling of the council's dismissal, is expected to face a pre-selection challenge.

Sources within the Labor Party have tipped Division 6 councillor and high-profile member Cheryl Bromage to take on Mr Madden.

Cr Bromage is a former Labor Party Queensland treasurer and was touted as a future Member for Ipswich West in 2015.

She decided not to enter state politics, believing more could be achieved within the council.

Cr Bromage, who was acting deputy mayor after the resignation of Paul Pisasale last year, is now considered the most likely challenger.

Cr Bromage denied she was again looking at a future in state politics.

"It's a long way off," she said.

POTENTIAL: Cheryl Bromage (right) could enter state politics.

When asked about the potential challenge, Mr Madden said he was not concerned.

"I am looking forward to running again," he said.

"If I was to go to pre-selection I'd hope I'd get sufficient support and I would be the Labor candidate in 2020."

Preselection for the next state election is expected to be held late next year, with the election scheduled for 2020.

A high-ranking Labor Party source claimed several councillors were eyeing state seats if they are dismissed by the State Government.

"I think Jim can be beaten in pre-selection but he's unlikely to be beaten by Cheryl," they said.

"It will be viewed as ex-councillors without jobs simply looking for retribution."

Labor councillors and branch members have also voiced their dismay at the Blair Federal Electoral Council for the timing of its crisis meeting late last month.

The electoral council organised a meeting to discuss running a Labor ticket at the next council election - which fell on the same day Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issued his second show-cause notice.

Internally, members fear allegations of corruption levelled at the Ipswich City Council could affect the party's standing at future state and federal elections.

The QT understands branch members are growing increasingly concerned with the direction of the party within the Blair council footprint.