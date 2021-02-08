Labor child care plan to get more parents back to work

Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese with Blair MP Shayne Neumann at Cribb Street Childcare Centre in Sadliers Crossing.

Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese with Blair MP Shayne Neumann at Cribb Street Childcare Centre in Sadliers Crossing.

BLAIR MP Shayne Neumann says the release of new data highlights the need for Labor’s proposed overhaul of the child care system.

Mr Neumann said the Productivity Commission’s Report on Government Services 2021 showed that prohibitive child care costs are keeping an increasing number of parents at home.

The report showed just over 296,000 Australians are not working due to caring for their children, which is an increase of 5.9 per cent.

The number of parents who said they are not working “mainly due to the cost” of child care had risen by 91,700, or 23 per cent.

If Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is voted in as the next Prime Minister, with an election expected in the coming months, Labor intends to scrap the $10,560 child care subsidy cap.

The party also plans to lift the maximum child care subsidy rate to 90 per cent, increase child care subsidy rates and taper them for every family earning less than $530,000.

Labor will also instruct the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to design a price regulation mechanism to shed light on costs and fees in order to drive them down.

“The report shows that child care costs have increased by about 5.6 per cent from 2019 to 2020,” Mr Neumann said.

“Australians cannot get a break, with the Morrison Government itself is predicting fee increases above CPI for years to come.

“The Coalition’s child care system has failed to keep a lid on child care costs for local families.

“This is an issue families raise with me regularly across Ipswich, the Somerset Region and Karana Downs area.”

If Labor claims government, Mr Neumann said the Productivity Commission will also conduct a comprehensive review of the sector with the aim of implementing a universal 90 per cent subsidy for all families.

“Labor’s plan for cheaper child care will reward working families and allow more second income earners, usually women, to work more and contribute to our economic recovery,” he added

