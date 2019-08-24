Menu
Labor boss issues election warning

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
24th Aug 2019 10:03 AM
LABOR Party President John Battams has conceded the drubbing at the May federal election can't be sugar-coated, with the LNP having success in peddling one message in regional Queensland.

Speaking at the Labor state conference this morning, Mr Battams said the party needed a better connection to the regions.

"You don't win elections by making the election about you rather than the other side," he said.

"We didn't have a clear, coherent message on our key issues.

Queensland Labor Party president John Battams. File picture
Queensland Labor Party president John Battams. File picture

"The LNP was successful in having one message in the regional Queensland and a different message in Brisbane, particularly around the issue of coal."

The Right cheered when Mr Battams said Queensland Labor supported the coal industry.

Meanwhile attempts are being made to head off moves by the CFMEU to embarrass Jackie Trad when she addresses the conference held in Brisbane this weekend.

It comes amid the integrity crisis that's plagued the Palaszczuk Government for weeks and is promising to for at least another fortnight after the state's corruption watchdog said it was still finalising its assessment into allegations surrounding the Deputy Premier's Woolloogabba investment property.

In the month following the May election, 650 new members joined Labor but Mr Battams said the party hadn't "been as good as we should be" at retaining numbers.

"We cannot win the next state election unless we win considerable seats and hold our seats in regional Queensland," he said.

"The focus will be on jobs as we move forward."

