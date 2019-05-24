Labor are taking votes for granted in Ipswich

QUEENSLAND Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has claimed there is "growing anger” in Ipswich and the incumbent Labor Government is taking local voters for granted.

There could be opportunity for the LNP to capitalise locally on clear disillusion with the Labor Party by Queenslanders outside of Brisbane, which played a key role in Scott Morrison's shock election win.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann experienced a 9.2 per cent swing against him for first preference votes, with just under 80 per cent of the votes counted yesterday.

State Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he was"dumbfounded” by the result and much reflection was needed within party ranks ahead of next year's state elections.

It might give the LNP the incentive to put up stronger challengers for the three Ipswich seats in 2020, with blow-ins contesting Bundamba, Ipswich West and Ipswich in the 2017 elections.

"Labor is bitterly divided, it's dividing Queensland (and) it is destroying jobs,” Ms Frecklington said.

"There is growing anger in the Ipswich region at Annastacia Palaszczuk's anti-jobs and pro-tax government.

"About 11,700 people in Ipswich are now desperately looking for work. Labor is bitterly divided, it's dividing Queensland, it is destroying jobs.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken voters in Ipswich for granted. I will never make that mistake.”

Lachlan McIvor