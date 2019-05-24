Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.
Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. Joseph Pehrson
News

Labor are taking votes for granted in Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
by
24th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has claimed there is "growing anger” in Ipswich and the incumbent Labor Government is taking local voters for granted.

There could be opportunity for the LNP to capitalise locally on clear disillusion with the Labor Party by Queenslanders outside of Brisbane, which played a key role in Scott Morrison's shock election win.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann experienced a 9.2 per cent swing against him for first preference votes, with just under 80 per cent of the votes counted yesterday.

State Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he was"dumbfounded” by the result and much reflection was needed within party ranks ahead of next year's state elections.

It might give the LNP the incentive to put up stronger challengers for the three Ipswich seats in 2020, with blow-ins contesting Bundamba, Ipswich West and Ipswich in the 2017 elections.

"Labor is bitterly divided, it's dividing Queensland (and) it is destroying jobs,” Ms Frecklington said.

"There is growing anger in the Ipswich region at Annastacia Palaszczuk's anti-jobs and pro-tax government.

"About 11,700 people in Ipswich are now desperately looking for work. Labor is bitterly divided, it's dividing Queensland, it is destroying jobs.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken voters in Ipswich for granted. I will never make that mistake.”

Lachlan McIvor

deb frecklingon ipswich labor lnp politics
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich workers win back more than $100,000 following audits

    premium_icon Ipswich workers win back more than $100,000 following audits

    News Out of Ipswich 212 businesses subject to the audit, 53 were found to have underpaid workers.

    • 24th May 2019 12:15 AM
    The civilians who make it their job to keep Ipswich safe

    premium_icon The civilians who make it their job to keep Ipswich safe

    News Just reward for prevention cause

    • 24th May 2019 12:09 AM
    Caught sneaking drugs into prison

    premium_icon Caught sneaking drugs into prison

    Crime Mum's letter didn't arrive

    • 24th May 2019 12:02 AM
    Queen of morning tea bids farewell

    premium_icon Queen of morning tea bids farewell

    People and Places Bereaved mother raised more than $60,000 for cancer research

    • 24th May 2019 12:00 AM