EXPLAINED: What the incoming La Nina means for Ipswich

HEAVY rain will mark the beginning of December but the Bureau of Meteorology has assured Ipswich residents this weather pattern is not the same as the lead up to the 2011 floods.

In January 2011, 319mm of rain fell across Ipswich which bore the brunt of a larger soaking across the state.

A strong and long lasting La Nina dramatically increased rainfall with a major rain event in the Brisbane area in the two days between January 10 and 11.

Ipswich was devastated by flood waters.

Heading into the end of the year, the BoM has again tipped a La Nina event, bringing increased rain with a 70% chance, or triple the normal likelihood, of La Nina happening.

But unlike in 2011, this La Nina will be short lived.

In a statement released yesterday, the BoM specifically said the coming La Nina would be "very different to the strong 2010 to 2012 La Nina".

This La Nina is expected to last until February 2018.

The BoM does not expect widespread flooding similar to the 2011 Australia Day floods.

Photos View Photo Gallery

La Nina typically brings above average rainfall to eastern Australia during late spring and summer.

"However, sea surface temperature patterns in the Indian Ocean and closer to Australia are not typical of La Nina, reducing the likelihood of widespread summer rainfall," the BoM's La Nina alert reads.

"La Niña can also increase the chance of prolonged warm spells for southeast Australia."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ipswich was drenched last night as storms rolled through the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 47mm in the 24-hour period from 9am Thursday

The sun is shining today with a couple of showers expected, and the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

But there is more heavy rain on the way in the coming days.

Over Sunday and Monday, Ipswich residents should brace for about 100mm of rain.

Read the full report from the BoM here.

Wall of Water: In celebration of 150 years of firefighting in Ipswich, QT and QFES present a series of four videos. Here is the third in the series, Back to the Brass Helmet: Wall of Water, the 2011 Floods.

Are you ready for anything?

MOTHER nature is unpredictable and while the BoM says modelling does not indicate there is a risk of a repeat of the devastating 2011 floods, things can change quickly.

Flash flooding is likely this summer.

On its Get Ready website, the Queensland Government warns floods can happen anywhere in Queensland and waters can rise quickly.

Entering flood waters is never advised and even 30cm can be dangerous or a potential health risk.

Make sure you have an emergency plan in place before the weather arrives.

If it's flooded, forget it.