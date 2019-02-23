L-plater, 40, in strife for going alone

LEARNER driver Italia Laulu has been told she can't keep using her learner-permit as an open licence.

Police continue to catch the 40-year-old driving alone.

Italia Eseneiaso Laulu, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without a licence when suspended because of demerit points.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Laulu had been driving at Redbank Plains at 8pm on January 20 and picked up after police were called to an incident.

Laulu told police she was not aware her licence had been suspended for three months.

"I transferred my New Zealand licence over to Queensland," she told the court.

"But it is a learner licence, it is a licence to learn," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess pointed out.

Laulu replied: "Usually my father sits in the passenger seat but on that day I had to go to the doctor'."

Ms Sturgess fined her $400, and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

"The courts see this all the time, people treating their learners as an open licence," Ms Sturgess said.

"At your age, you should be able to get your licence without completing a log book."