Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

L-plater, 40, in strife for going alone

Ross Irby
by
23rd Feb 2019 12:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEARNER driver Italia Laulu has been told she can't keep using her learner-permit as an open licence.

Police continue to catch the 40-year-old driving alone.

Italia Eseneiaso Laulu, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without a licence when suspended because of demerit points.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Laulu had been driving at Redbank Plains at 8pm on January 20 and picked up after police were called to an incident.

Laulu told police she was not aware her licence had been suspended for three months.

"I transferred my New Zealand licence over to Queensland," she told the court.

"But it is a learner licence, it is a licence to learn," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess pointed out.

Laulu replied: "Usually my father sits in the passenger seat but on that day I had to go to the doctor'."

Ms Sturgess fined her $400, and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

"The courts see this all the time, people treating their learners as an open licence," Ms Sturgess said.

"At your age, you should be able to get your licence without completing a log book."

disqualified driving driving without a licence ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man's best friend is good therapy

    premium_icon Man's best friend is good therapy

    News Molly proves popular with students and teachers

    • 23rd Feb 2019 1:17 AM
    Pokie chase ends with dud $50 offer

    premium_icon Pokie chase ends with dud $50 offer

    Crime The court provided the facts after the prosecution failed to do so

    • 23rd Feb 2019 12:31 AM
    10 things to do this weekend

    10 things to do this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city on Saturday and Sunday

    • 23rd Feb 2019 12:31 AM
    McNabbed: Mum back in bad books

    premium_icon McNabbed: Mum back in bad books

    Crime Unlicensed driver faces 11 new charges

    • 23rd Feb 2019 12:15 AM