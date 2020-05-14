Menu
Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya has confirmed her split with bad boy Nick Kyrgios, although the romance evidently ended on bad terms.
Dating

Kyrgios’ messy break-up with tennis star

14th May 2020 4:28 PM

Nick Kyrgios' relationship with Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya has seemingly ended on bad terms.

Although the exact timeline of their relationship is uncertain, the pair were spotted together at an Acapulco street stall in March, with Kyrgios kissing Kalinskaya on the forehead. The couple also attended an NBA game in Los Angeles together around the same time.

The Australian was also spotted cheering on the 21-year-old at the Citi Open in Washington last August.

However, a series of cryptic Instagram posts from Kalinskaya suggests the couple's recent break-up was not pleasant.

The world No. 95 shared a black and white photo on her Instagram with the caption, "You're not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person," with most followers assuming the message as directed at Kyrgios.

A few hours later, a follow-up post was captioned, "F*** energy vampire," but the picture was deleted soon after.

View this post on Instagram

Bored in the house

A post shared by annakalinskaya78 (@annakalinskaya78) on

Kalinskaya confirmed the break-up on Monday during an Instagram Q&A, adding the pair are no longer in contact.

"We broke up. We aren't friends. I understand you are his friends and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please," Kalinskaya posted.

Although the star couple never confirmed they were an item, rumours of their on-and-off romance have been circulating for months.

In December, Kalinskaya called Kyrgios "Satan" after he commented on one of her social media posts.

View this post on Instagram

Fresh start 🌴

A post shared by annakalinskaya78 (@annakalinskaya78) on

 

View this post on Instagram

💫late nights✨

A post shared by annakalinskaya78 (@annakalinskaya78) on

The 24-year-old Kyrgios previously dated Croatian-Australian tennis player Anya Tomljanovic, the couple splitting in 2017. He was also photographed last August with Genie Bouchard's twin sister, Beatrice.

Kalinskaya has competed at three Australian Open tournaments, never progressing past the opening round of the singles competition. She achieved her highest WTA ranking of 72nd in September 2019 after winning her first round match at the US Open.

 

Originally published as Kyrgios' messy break-up with tennis star

anna kalinskaya nicknick kyrgios tennis

