Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.
Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.
Boxing

Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal

by Staff writers
19th Jun 2021 11:26 AM

Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.

In a late night tweet, Nick Kyrgios on Friday hatched the idea for him to step in the ring.

"Idea.... kyrgios vs which tennis player.... boxing match? Let's go," he wrote.

Any takers?

Well, he has at least has one offer.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments including Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I'm down for a dance," replied controversial American tennis star Tennys Sandgren.

While there's no suggestion the two could actually get it on, there's little doubt it would make for entertaining viewing.

Both are among the sport's most controversial stars, while boxing's line between sport and entertainment is being increasingly blurred, as proven by Paul earlier this month.

The YouTuber fought one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time in Mayweather - so why can't Kyrgios and Sandgren be next?

Watch this space...

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal

boxing nick kyrgios

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car on busy highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car on busy highway

        Breaking Ambulance crews have rushed to the scene of a crash, in which a female has been struck by a car

        ‘Feels like minus 2.4C’: State shivers through chill

        Premium Content ‘Feels like minus 2.4C’: State shivers through chill

        Weather If you felt extra chilly this morning, you weren’t imagining it

        Oldest off-road racer will be rebuilt for disabled veterans

        Premium Content Oldest off-road racer will be rebuilt for disabled veterans

        News Off-road racing team rebuilding old Army Land Rover

        Guns, drugs, cash found in jail trafficking bust

        Premium Content Guns, drugs, cash found in jail trafficking bust

        Crime Thirteen charged following operation into trafficking of drugs