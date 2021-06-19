Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.

Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.

Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.

In a late night tweet, Nick Kyrgios on Friday hatched the idea for him to step in the ring.

"Idea.... kyrgios vs which tennis player.... boxing match? Let's go," he wrote.

Any takers?

Well, he has at least has one offer.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments including Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Idea.... kyrgios vs which tennis player.... boxing match? Let’s go — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 18, 2021

"I'm down for a dance," replied controversial American tennis star Tennys Sandgren.

While there's no suggestion the two could actually get it on, there's little doubt it would make for entertaining viewing.

Both are among the sport's most controversial stars, while boxing's line between sport and entertainment is being increasingly blurred, as proven by Paul earlier this month.

The YouTuber fought one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time in Mayweather - so why can't Kyrgios and Sandgren be next?

Watch this space...

Originally published as Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal