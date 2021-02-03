Kyrgios’ girlfriend’s cryptic ‘cheaters’ post

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend posted a cryptic message about "cheaters" to Instagram on Tuesday night as the tennis star finetunes his preparation for the upcoming Australian Open.

Chiara Passari didn't mention any names in her post, which was uploaded to her Instagram story.

"Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they're being unfaithful," it read.

Passari added the caption "It keeps getting better y'all", with several upside down smiling emojis.

There is no suggestion the post is about Kyrgios.

Kyrgios and Passari have embodied happy couple vibes on social media.

Passari took to Instagram on Tuesday night.

The Aussie star was in a relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya until breaking up and finding happiness with Passari, who he started dating in the middle of last year as he returned home to Canberra during the pandemic.

Kyrgios first hinted his romance with Passari was blossoming when he posted a photo of the two of them together in car, and he has continued to upload happy snaps with his new love interest to social media.

In late June he captioned a post of the pair: "Happiness is found." In July he said "I love you" and in August the world No. 47 was positively swooning in very public fashion.

"Imagine having a best friend, falling in love with them and going through the fire together … hand in hand," Kyrgios captioned a photo of the pair. "Imagine that. My universe. My Soulmate. Till infinity."

In November Kyrgios wrote "I don't take these days for granted" and his last public post about Passari came on New Year's Day.

"There will always be struggle, you just have to choose who you struggle with. 2021 you know that my energy will always be the same, authentic and free," he wrote.

Passari's last Instagram post featuring Kyrgios was published on December 21, and featured the two of them in a car. "In love with your conversation," Passari wrote.

In May, Kyrgios and Russian star Kalinskaya - who had been spotted together at an NBA game and watching each other's tennis matches - confirmed they were no longer in a relationship.

"We just went our separate ways," Kyrgios told fans during a video game live stream. "Unfortunately things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."

Kalinskaya later clarified Kyrgios was a "good person" and "did nothing" after posting cryptic messages on Instagram at the time of their split.

"We broke up. We aren't friends," she wrote. "I understand you are his friends and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please."

Kyrgios sat out much of last year because of COVID-19, opting against rejoining the ATP Tour even when matches resumed and deciding not to travel overseas for the French Open and US Open.

He became the voice of reason during the pandemic, calling out rivals such as Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for flouting rules designed to protect against the spread of the virus.

But Kyrgios is back on court on his home turf, warming up for the Australian Open by playing at the Murray River Open, where he won his first match against Alexandre Muller 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin on Monday February 8.

Originally published as Kyrgios' girlfriend's cryptic 'cheaters' post