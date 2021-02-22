Kyrgios’ girlfriend sets alarm bells ringing

Their love seemed to be soaring to new heights during this year’s Australian Open but Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari have again raised doubt about their relationship after more curious behaviour on social media.

For the second time this month deleted posts and cryptic Instagram stories have raised alarm bells about the young couple’s future.

Three weeks ago Passari uploaded a text image which read: “Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they’re being unfaithful.”

Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari.

Kyrgios responded by deleting all but one image of his girlfriend from his page, before later re-adding them and making attempts during his early matches at Melbourne Park to put rumours of a split to bed.

The Aussie tennis star wrote public messages to Passari about how he was missing her, before she flew from Canberra to attend his third round match against Dominic Thiem.

They spent Valentine’s Day together in Melbourne but she was captured leaning awkwardly away from his attempt to kiss her during an Australian Open broadcast.

Passari awkwardly leans away from Kyrgios.

She then posted a belated Valentine’s Day message to her 25-year-old partner, where she publicly expressed her love for him.

“I have learnt a lot and am also learning a lot about myself since meeting you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two together in a car.

“There will always be struggles but as long as that magic and those unforgettable experiences are there it’s all worth it.

“Happy belated Valentine’s. I love you.”

Kyrgios posted this on Valentine's Day.

But since then there’s been more concerning content on Passari’s page.

She recently asked her followers if anyone of them had attended popular Melbourne nightclub OneSixOne in the past three weeks and then over the weekend posting and then deleting an even more explosive message.

Chiara Passari posted and then deleted this message over the weekend.

Passari has also deleted the Valentine’s Day message from last week, but kept several older photographs of herself and the world number 47.

Kyrgios also appears to have deleted some photographs of Passari from his page while enjoying Melbourne’s night life following the end of his tennis commitments.

Chiara Passari and Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios out with the lads.

The Aussie firebrand has also been trolled heavily overnight after his nemesis Novak Djokovic followed a fortnight of public criticism and antagonistic behaviour from Kyrgios by winning his ninth Australian Open title.

