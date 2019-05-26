Kyrgios cops hefty penalty for no-show

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

NICK Kyrgios lost almost $40,000 after being unable to front French Open officials to explain his withdrawal from the tournament.

Under grand slam rules, players who pull out of a major after the draw are entitled to half the first-round losing prizemoney - provided they show up on-site at the tournament.

Kyrgios fell ill after practising on green clay at Wimbledon with Andy Murray but was unable to travel to Paris to be declared unfit by the tournament doctor.

His no-show means he forfeited his share of the opening-round loser's pay cheque - $37,209.

The firebrand Australian remains in London ahead of the start of the second grand slam of the season.

Kyrgios bypassed the French Open last year as he recovered from elbow soreness, when he was slated to face Bernard Tomic.

The Canberran was scheduled to play Briton Cameron Norrie this year. He was replaced by French lucky loser Elliot Benchetrit.

If Benchetrit falls to Norrie, he will collect $74,418.

Despite Kyrgios' financial blow, the Australian defended England's Katie Boulter's decision to travel to Paris to collect her share of first-round prizemoney.

Boulter, who has a back injury, was criticised for not withdrawing before the draw amid conjecture she had no chance of playing.

Kyrgios used Twitter to slam Boulter's critics.

Why is this a story 🤦🏽‍♂️😅 she earned her way in the draw right? Smh https://t.co/eqxrdCEsY6 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 24 May 2019

Kyrgios will remain in London to practise on grass before contesting ATP Tour events in Stuttgart and Queen's Club.

He will fine-turn the final stages of his Wimbledon (July 1-14) preparations at the Hurlingham Club exhibition.