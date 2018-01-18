Kyrgios, Barty flying the hometown flag

THE Australian Open is in full swing and we have witnessed some great tennis from some from the superstars of the game in Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Our Aussie hope Nick Kyrgios is still alive and looking good but can he keep his game together and his composure in check? If he can he will go deep into this tournament and may even get some new fans.

On the female side of the draw we also have seen top seeds advance but we also have seen some upsets. Local hope Ash Barry is still in the draw and will be carrying Australia's hopes in the week ahead.

While the tennis on court has been great we saw some very poor decisions by officials off of it. Firstly, using the previously banished Maria Sharapova to help conduct the draw before the tournament was not a good look. Surely a more appropriate player could have been found to do the honour. Secondly it's the Australian Open, our tournament to show off to the world and use Australian products - but the bottled water comes from China. Obviously organisers have put money ahead of Australian made products.

Coco goes loco

COCO Vandeweghe will go down as having the strangest moment of the Open so far.

She refused to return to the court during her first round game because no bananas were on her side of the court.

Normally bananas are court-side but unfortunately none were present, which irked Coco who then proceeded to argue with the umpire who eventually gave her a code violation.

This incident obviously stirred Vandeweghe up as she then proceeded to abuse her opponent and was issued a second code violation.

For the record Coco was bundled out 7-6, 6-2.

Keep politics off the Margaret Court

THE same sex vote has been over for awhile but Billie Jean King has brought it back into the fore by saying that Margaret Court Arena should be renamed because Court voiced her opinion against the motion.

The arena was named after the greatest Australian female tennis player we have produced and the holder of the most grand slam titles.

She is entitled to her opinion but obviously Billie Jean thinks if she doesn't agree with her then she is wrong. It's Margaret Court Arena and to tennis tragics it always will be.

Heroes of the Week

EPL powerhouse Liverpool has done what no other team this year could do by inflicting Manchester City with their first loss of the season. Here come the Reds.

Villain of the Week

NICK Kyrgios is behaving himself and letting his tennis do the talking, but his partner in crime Bernard Tomic has disgraced himself again by big-noting himself about how much money he has.

Please just go away and count it somewhere else.

Did you know

Englishman Trevor Bailey holds the record for the slowest half century in Test history. It took him 350 balls.

Bomber's Best

I GOT 2018 off on a great foot with Pierata streaking to victory last Saturday. The run will continue with the Western Sydney Wanders breaking their two-game losing streak, up against Melbourne Victory.