Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Northern Rivers couple Lee-Anne and Greg Nolan.
Northern Rivers couple Lee-Anne and Greg Nolan.
News

Couple’s life ‘changed drastically’ after disaster struck

Javier Encalada
6th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Northern Rivers community is rallying to support Lee-Ann and Greg Nolan, a local couple currently in hospital in Port Macquarie.

During a trip to Port Macquarie with their three children and some friends, Mr Nolan felt ill on July 14.

He was admitted at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and started chemotherapy treatment.

The next morning, after hearing of her husband's diagnosis and on her way to hospital, Mrs Nolan walked into the path of a driver and sustained multiple serious fractures to her head, pelvis and legs.

Mr Nolan said his wife was then rushed to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for specialised head trauma treatment.

"Our lives drastically changed forever within 16 hours," Mr Nolan said.

Mrs Nolan was able to return to Port Macquarie last week for further treatment near her family.

A GoFundMe campaign created for them has raised more than $10,000 so far, but family and friends are asking for further support from the community.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Greg Nolan is a well-known music teacher at a number of schools between Kyogle and Lismore. Lee-Ann has operated a cleaning business for years. But after this, they will not be able to work.

"My immune system is in tatters because of the chemotherapy, so I cannot be around children or in a school environment until this is over, and I am up for at least three bouts of chemo," he said.

"Lee-Ann will need six to 12 months of treatment and rehabilitation.

"One is very keen to help those in need, but when it's one who needs to ask for help, it's really hard.

"We agonised over the idea of creating the GoFundMe campaign, but there were so many people offering to help."

He grew up in Lismore and Leanne is originally from Byron Bay.

The couple has lived in Kyogle for the last 25 years but are facing life in Port Macquarie and the need to sell their Northern Rivers home.

More Stories

byron bay editors picks fundraiser gofundme campaign kyogle lismore northern rivers comunity news port macquarie
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Labor MP worked as lobbyist for incinerator proposal

        Premium Content Former Labor MP worked as lobbyist for incinerator proposal

        News The controversial $400 million project has been proposed for Ipswich. It is opposed by the city’s mayor and resident groups.

        • 6th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        We have a winner! Your choice for Ipswich’s Cutest Bub

        Premium Content We have a winner! Your choice for Ipswich’s Cutest Bub

        News We put the call out and you responded. Find out who got your vote

        Model’s violent kidnap, torture co-accused seeks bail

        Premium Content Model’s violent kidnap, torture co-accused seeks bail

        News One of three men accused of the violent kidnapping and torture of a couple in...

        WARREGO HWY: Motorists urged to have say on next upgrades

        Premium Content WARREGO HWY: Motorists urged to have say on next upgrades

        News There is about $400 million in joint funding locked in to start upgrades between...