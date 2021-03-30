‘Kymbo’ shares heartfelt 20 years of support, club loyalty

Eagles stalwart Kym Mansell with daughter Taylor and wife Bree after the Ipswich club's historic women's grand final victory in 2019.

OF all the forces in life, supportive family remains the most valuable.

Preparing for a new Aussie rules season kicking off after Easter, staunch Ipswich Eagles backer Kym Mansell has an added reason to pause and reflect for a moment.

He has given 20 years service to the Limestone Park based organisation as he heads into his fifth year as senior team coach.

Footy has provided many highs and lows, laced with incredible rewards and challenges.

Through it all, Mansell appreciates those who have joined him on his sporting journey.

They include his wife Bree and daughter Taylor, who shared in the historic QFAW Division 2 North grand final victory of the Ipswich Eagles women in 2019.

Watching Taylor and the Eagles women savour a wonderful moment is what keeps dedicated coaches like Mansell going.

While he didn't mentor the side that day, he has remained committed to the men's program as he has done since becoming a founding member of the club in 2001.

He went on to play a club record 313 games for the Eagles and gain selection in the club's Team of the Decade (2001-2009).

Moving into coaching provided a new set of challenges as Mansell turned his major focus to securing a first premiership in that role.

Wife Bree is at the forefront of his reflections.

"I don't think I could have done it without her or continue to do it without her support,'' Mansell said in a heartfelt expression of his gratitude.

"Footy is an emotional sport and it has ups and downs and she is there to pick me up when I'm down or there to tell me to pull my head in when it gets too big.''

Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell on game day.

Mansell looked back at how the Eagles were formed two decades again.

"The club was taken from the RAAF base originally to Limestone (Park) to build numbers,'' he said.

"It was decided by the existing committee that all club records would start from scratch as the club changed its name from the RAAF Eagles to the Ipswich Eagles.

"Mick Piper was the main man who made this move happen.''

The inaugural Ipswich Eagles coach was Marty Tottle and his brother in law Joe was the original president before Mick Piper took over for the next five years.

"I can't be any prouder,'' Mansell said, when asked about his 20 year association with the Eagles.

"We achieved a fair bit in that time.

"I didn't win a (men's) premiership but was I part of five losing grand finals as a player/coach and have watched the club grow bigger and bigger each year, especially the last four years.''

As to why he has been so loyal, Mansell offered some valuable insights.

"It's just what you do,'' he said.

"I was surrounded by great people who some are long life friends.

"I stayed because I wanted to see the club be successful and I wanted to be a part of it and always said as a young kid growing up I wanted to play at least 200 senior games for one club.''

Family club at Limestone Park

Nicknamed Kymbo, he said one of the Eagles best qualities was growing into a family club.

"It's the way the people welcome everyone into the fold,'' he said. "And as a club, always trying to better itself and be a leader in AFL on and off the field.''

However, winning an elusive premiership at the Eagles continues to provide a massive test of mental stamina.

Mansell is in his seventh year coaching, having started with the club's third grade side in 2015.

After the Eagles finished the season second last, Mansell took on the Reserves in 2016, which improved one position.

In 2017, he enjoyed a massive boost when the Eagles Seniors finished runners-up. He had taken the team from second last to the grand final in just 12 months.

The Eagles Seniors again finished runners-up in 2018 in a game Mansell says "slipped away''.

"We should have won (that game) but we choked when it counted,'' he said.

In 2019, the Eagles came third after losing the preliminary final.

In last year's COVID-impacted season, the Ipswich side finished fourth last after failing to deliver on their considerable promise.

He has signed a new contract to stay on for two more years as senior coach.

Kym Mansell.

Mansell said the most satisfying aspect of coaching was taking the senior team to the 2017 grand final.

"After losing four out of our first five games then winning eight in a row to make the grand final was a highlight,'' he said.

In Round 8 2020 against Wynnum, the Eagles were down 46-0 at the first break before mounting a superb comeback to win by 13 points.

"That was a game that will stick with me forever,'' Mansell said.

Working 10 years as a warehouse manager at the Rocklea markets, Mansell said the toughest part of coaching was keeping everyone happy.

"Everyone has an opinion and they are all right,'' he said.

"Recruiting is pretty hard with our location.''

Kym Mansell around the time he played his 200th game. Picture: David Nielsen



Motivation to keep driving forward

Mansell said his love for footy came from being the sport growing up in Tasmania.

"It's just what everyone does in those type of states,'' he said.

"My passion as a competitor just keeps me driving forward.''

He coached under 16s at the Ipswich Cats before his long stint of service at the Eagles.

Before that, he played under 19s and Reserves at state level in Tasmania and a couple of years at Yeronga.

Asked which coaches have helped him the most, Mansell named David Sloan and Zane Littlejohn as the two most influential.

Sload has come on board this year as Mansell's assistant. He is a five-time premiership-winning coach at different levels of Queensland footy.

" I have built a really good relationship with him over the last five years,'' Mansell said.

"I just reached out to him one day asking him something and it just grew from there.''

Littlejohn is a current assistant at the Brisbane Lions, being a two-time state league premiership coach in Tasmania.

"A friend introduced him to me and when I was getting my level 2,'' Mansell said.

"He became a mentor. He is always only a phone call away and is always great at getting me refocused and has great insight in footy and leadership.''

Like many coaches, Mansell found last year's COVID-impacted season extra demanding.

"COVID was really hard for me, especially the first 5-6 week,'' he said.

"Footy is your life and then all of a sudden to have it taken away was really hard. I didn't know what to do with myself and felt lost.

"But I had to stay on top of things as I still had to make sure my players were OK and stay in touch and help them if they needed help.''

His main regret as a player or coach has been yet to win a premiership.

He has also had a few injuries towards the end of his career, including torn meniscus and torn medial ligaments.

But advice from those close to him as kept him going.

"Back yourself , don't change what works for you, just keep adding (experience),'' he said.

Former Ipswich Eagles captain Luke Konstanciak (middle) was one of the club’s most respected leaders. Picture: Rob Williams

Some terrific teammates have also maintained his enjoyment levels.

"Luke Konstanciak was an inspirational captain,'' Mansell said.

"He dragged the team over the line so many times. He was a gun as well Mark Kennedy made everybody that played alongside him better players. He was the smartest footballers I ever played with.

Mark Kennedy



"Milan Kutija, a giant ruckman, was tough and dominant. No one stopped him and like Luke Konstanciak, he would get his team over the line in those tough games.''

The Eagles first game after Easter is away to Gympie before a bye and the big Anzac round clash against Moorooka.

The Eagles players will don special Anzac jumpers for the first time in that encounter.

As he has for 20 years, Mansell will be there eager to lift his team and continue building the strong club camaraderie at the Eagles.