Kylie Minogue takes record from Elton John

Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue has topped the UK charts with ‘DISCO’, setting an incredible new record in the process.

Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue has topped the UK charts with ‘DISCO’, setting an incredible new record in the process.

Australia's pop princess Kylie Minogue has danced her way into the number one spot on the UK charts, breaking records set by the likes of Elton John and George Michael.

Minogue, who claimed this week's Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with her new collection 'DISCO', is now the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five different decades.

The 52-year-old singer topped the album charts on Friday, taking to social media to announce the news and to thank fans for their support.

"I am so grateful and overwhelmed. Disco is all yours and I LOVE that it is now in your hands, hearts and worlds!!!" the star wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Kylie Minogue says boyfriend Paul holds her in a way no one else can

Speaking to Stellar recently, Ms Minogue revealed she also recorded some of the album in a makeshift studio in her London home.

"(I used) wardrobe rails and duvets to try to get the sound as good as possible," she said.

"It wasn't without its technology hiccups. I did feel pretty worn down after however many weeks of that and I'd be ready to burst into tears. I'm proud of what we were able to achieve, but it did get the better of me at some points. And I needed to let that out - to let myself have those emotions."

Kylie Minogue has become the first solo female artist to have an album top the British chart in each of five consecutive decades, dating back to her album ‘Kylie’ in 1988. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images.

Kylie's 15th studio album debuts at the top with 55,000 chart sales - the biggest opening week of 2020 so far.

'DISCO' is the star's eighth UK Number 1 album and Kylie's biggest opening week in 10 years, according to Official Charts.

'DISCO' was the bestseller of the week both physically and on digital downloads, plus also claims one of the fastest-selling vinyl albums of the year, with 13,500 copies sold on wax.

An eighth Number 1 also means Kylie has now surpassed the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard and George Michael, who also hold the most UK Number 1 albums.

And it's not just Elton John who's been toppled by Kylie's record breaker.

The new number one entry means last week's top album, Ariana Grande's 'Positions', has slipped down to number three, with another new entry - Little Mix's latest record, 'Confetti' - taking second place.

Originally published as Kylie swipes record from Elton John