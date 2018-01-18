Kylie Minogue: It helped me through heartache

FROM getting engaged after a whirlwind romance to coping with a horrible break-up, it has been a rollercoaster few years for Kylie Minogue.

The singer had split from her actor fiancé Joshua Sasse last February after she grew suspicious that he was getting close to someone else - and now she has channelled her heartbreak into her new album Golden.

In an interview with The Sun, Minogue for the first time addresses the end of her engagement and the record it has inspired, she said: "Making this album was a kind of saviour.

"The end of 2016 was not a good time for me.

"So when I started working on the album in 2017 it was, in many ways, a great escape.

"I was quite fragile when I started work on it but being able to express myself in the studio made quick work of regaining my sense of self - writing about various aspects of my life, the highs and lows, with a real sense of knowing and of truth.

"And irony. And joy. If there's one love that will always be there for you, it's music. Well, it is for me, anyway."

Sombre song titles on the album include Stop The Falling, A Lifetime To Repair and One Last Kiss, but there's no wallowing on her first single in four years, which comes out tomorrow.

Minogue sent her fans into crazed speculation overnight after dropping the tracklist for her newest album on Twitter. The Aussie songbird is set to release the album Golden on Friday, but surprised fans by also sharing the whole tracklist of the record on her social media.

"I am SUPER excited to share with you the track listing for Golden ... more details coming very very soon," she posted of her first album in two years.

The 12 songs on her 14th studio album include the tracks A Lifetime to Repair, Love, and One Last Kiss.

Parts of this story originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission