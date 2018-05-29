Kylie goes public with new love at 50th birthday

AUSSIE pop queen Kylie Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday in style this week with a star-studded bash at London's exclusive Chiltern Firehouse.

But judging by her Instagram account, she only had eyes for one person in attendance.

Minogue has so far posted only one photo from the party - and it's a picture of her, arms around a tall dark and handsome man as the pair share an intimate kiss.

Kylie Minogue kisses a new beau on her 50th birthday.

"Birthday girl," she captioned the pic, leading many a frantic fan to ask for more info about who exactly she's pashing.

In fact, the man is British GQ magazine creative director Paul Solomons, who Minogue was first linked with just last month. Solomons posted the same photo to his own Instagram account, making this the newly Insta-official couple's first public confirmation that they are indeed an item.

The pair were reportedly set up by mutual friends in February this year, with Solomons understood to be either 43 or 44 years old.

He was one of many guests at Minogue's birthday event, held at the same ritzy London venue Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their post-reception wedding party earlier this month.

Jason Donovan, Rick Astley, Spice Girl Melanie C, UK TV host Alan Carr, Pretenders rocker Chrissie Hynde, comedian David Walliams, singer James Blunt and Love, Actually star Rhys Ifans were among the celebs in attendance.

Video from inside the party showed Astley serenading Minogue with his iconic hit Never Gonna Give You Up - then seguing into her 80s smash I Should Be So Lucky, much to the birthday girl's delight.

In a candid interview with news.com.au earlier this month, Minogue reflected on previous relationship, an ill-fated and very public engagement to 30-year-old British actor Joshua Sasse that ended in February 2017.

"I'd just been through a period in my life that's almost like it never happened now. It was so weird - looking back, it was just so weird," Minogue said of the time, explaining that she poured her emotions in to her new album Golden, in which she co-wrote every song.

"It was totally liberating, and it continues to be liberating, because I've said what I wanted to say. People don't even ask me any more about that period, because there's enough about it [on the album]," she revealed.