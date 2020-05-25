Kyle’s ex speaks out amid backlash

Kyle Sandilands' ex girlfriend Imogen Anthony has claimed she was "led astray for months" amid their headline-grabbing split last year.

The pair, who had been together for eight years, announced they had broken up in November last year, with Kyle issuing a teary on-air statement detailing they had been apart for "quite a few months", and Imogen confirming the news on her Instagram shortly after.

But despite telling listeners the relationship had simply "run its course" and speaking highly of his former partner, Imogen is now accusing her radio star ex of sending mixed messages following their break-up.

Addressing the split on the same day Kyle has faced fierce backlash following Sunday night's controversial 60 Minutes stunt, Imogen said she was asked to stay silent about the circumstances of their rift, and told her 165,000 followers she was "confusingly" sent gifts by her ex even after they'd decided to move on.

She concluded that "you can't help those you can't help themselves," and wished Kyle - who today opened up about his mental health battle - "good luck".

Kyle and Imogen announced their split in November last year. Picture: Toby Zerna

According to the Daily Mail, the model also released private text conversations outlining times she'd been given "false hope", but has since deleted them.

"I need everyone to understand, that i chose where i'm at now, on my own," she wrote.

"Everything was mutual and agreed upon. Please do not feel sorry for me. I have moved on, happily, in my own special ways … But, in amongst deceit, lies and being constantly led astray for months about what was real and what was not, even by someone i loved for 8 years, or that i still considered a 'close friend', i have nothing more to say on any matter.

"While i have stayed silent and been asked to do so, others have been able to say and do what they want, and that hurts … Everything i have said, has been the truth or what i was told directly. So i apologise for whoever may have felt led astray, but when you are confusingly sent flowers on valentines day, told that you are 'still loved' and that they 'want to come home one day' (the texts, please) but then their actions say the complete opposite, THAT'S when you learn that as f***ed up as it is, the problem isn't really anything to do with you at all.

"You can't help those who won't help themselves, only wish them the best and good health … Everything else will remain as is … Good luck mate," she added.

On his hit radio show today, Kyle addressed the 60 Minutes "hoax" that caused uproar on social media, claiming through tears that he used the gag about his health to conceal his real feelings.

"The honest truth of why I was about to cry with all that breakdown stuff is because inside, I'm very, very sad. But it wasn't the right forum to bring it up," he told Jackie O, as he broke down in tears.

"When you said, 'I'm very worried about him.' A wave of emotion went through me, and I realised I was losing control, so I had to make something up as a joke."

The shock jock's interview with longtime friend, Nine presenter Karl Stefanovic, received plenty of backlash from viewers after failing to deliver on the hype of its promo. 60 Minutes last week teased Kyle's mysterious "health battle" in its promotional material, questioning if the "loudmouth of the airwaves is about to be silenced".

"There's a condition that I've been diagnosed with and I haven't spoke to anyone about," the program teased Sandilands as saying, with both Kyle and co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson in tears - but as it was revealed on the show last night, in the very next sentence, he announced he was joking.

During the broadcast, host Karl Stefanovic also asked if Kyle and new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston were considering marriage.

Kyle and Tegan struck up a romance shortly after his split with Imogen was made public.

Kyle gushed about new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston on 60 Minutes. Picture: Instagram.

In November, Imogen addressed her and Kyle's break up on Instagram, telling fans it "may not be the end" for the couple of almost a decade.

"We still love each other very much, we speak every day, we still see each other, we do things with each other, we share the farm, we share this fat lump of a dog plus the other ones," she said, describing the relationship as being in a "grey area".

"We have a lot to deal with separately," she said, explaining it had been one of the "hardest" years for both of them.

"We just kind of wanted to get ourselves into the best form of ourselves we can be without pissing in each other's pockets."

"It's sad …" she said, careful with her words as she concluded that she wasn't sure if it was definitely the end.

"It's also … the end … may not be the end … the end may not be nigh, but at the same token … I dunno."

That same month, rumours that Kyle and his former assistant Tegan had begun dating were rubbished by his management, and in December, the two were involved in a very public spat that resulted in Tegan allegedly slapping a police officer.

They confirmed they were an item via a New Year's Eve photo Tegan shared of them kissing.