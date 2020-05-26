Kyle rips into celeb who offered support

Kyle Sandilands has spoken out about the fallout from his controversial 60 Minutes interview with co-host Jackie O, calling one on-air decision yesterday the biggest mistake of his life.

Viewers tuning in to the radio duo's interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday were disappointed when a serious medical revelation from Sandilands teased in ads during the lead-up to the show turned out to be nothing more than a prank on his co-host and their interviewer Karl Stefanovic.

Defending the prank on-air yesterday, Sandilands became surprisingly emotional as he revealed the sad reason he pulled the stunt. He explained he had wanted to broach his mental health issues, but shied away at the last moment and instead played it off as a joke.

Kyle opens up during Monday’s show.

"The honest truth of why I was about to cry with all that breakdown stuff is because inside, I'm very, very sad. But it wasn't the right forum to bring it up," he told Jackie O, as he broke down in tears.

"When you said, 'I'm very worried about him' (in the interview), a wave of emotion went through me, and I realised I was losing control, so I had to make something up as a joke."

A day later, and with his emotions in check once more, Sandilands said he wished he never shared so much.

"Remember yesterday how I did that thing where I was like 'Oh, I'm sad, blah blah blah?' Biggest mistake of my life, saying that. Every bastard and their dog sent messages. Which is very nice, but all day - the phone (buzzing) it was so annoying," he said on he and Jackie O's KIIS FM show this morning.

"Do not want it! God, there was so many … everyone I've ever known. Celebrities, news presenters, television stars, movie stars, sports stars …

One moment in Sandilands’ 60 Minutes interview sparked viewer controversy.

Sandilands then read out on air a text he'd received from former sports star and TV presenter Beau Ryan to give listeners "a good example of what I'm dealing with":

"I'm sitting there relaxing, and I open my phone: 'Hey man, it's Beau Ryan. Just wanted to say I really hope you're OK and I'm always here for you. And for what it's worth bro, I really look up to you and I'm glad that I'm on your team. Stay strong, and please take care my bro'. Too many bros for a start! I didn't bother responding. It is nice but … I don't want that. I should've just kept quiet and got fatter and fatter."

Beau ‘Bro’ Ryan. Picture: Dylan Robinson



Jackie O confessed that she too had been fielding a barrage of texts: "People were hitting me up yesterday about therapy and treatments for you, all sorts of stuff."

Sandilands joked he'd learned a lesson from the outpouring of concern: "My message is, when you're feeling sad, tell no-one."

Or - and this advice stands for most areas of life - do the opposite of what Kyle Sandilands says:

