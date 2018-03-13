Menu
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O
Entertainment

Kyle and Jackie O's shock ratings drop

by KRISTOFER CRANE
13th Mar 2018 11:36 AM
IT'S the two very different tales for Sydney's radio kings as the first audience ratings of 2018 were released today.

Survey 1 for this year has been released and as usual it is the all important breakfast timeslot which is the focus of the industry.

While 2GB's Alan Jones made even more headway over his competitors, the KIISFM show anchored by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson had a surprising significant drop in audience numbers.

 

According to the results The Kyle and Jackie O Show lost 2.1 points, which equates to more than 17% of their listeners since the last survey taken back at the end of 2017.

This was the biggest drop of any show broadcast in the 5:30am-9.00am timeslot. They still hold the top spot of FM shows over their competitors, but could this be a sign of the end of King Kyle's reign?

Broadcaster Alan Jones
Broadcaster Alan Jones

Alan Jones on the other hand picked up a large chunk of listeners with a nearly 15% increase in audience numbers, up 2.2 points.

The famously cursed 2DayFM show which has churned through hosts in the past several years saw one of its best results for the new show hosted by Em Rusciano, Grant Denyer and Ed Kavalee. While they still have a way to go to be one of the most listened to shows, they had a significant audience gain.

Ray Hadley on 2GB continues to dominate the Morning segment while Kate, Tim and Marty's Nova show maintained its title of top show for the drive home.

jackie o kyle anderson ratings shock
