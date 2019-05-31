Kumuls to strengthen Bombers' victory bid

AN injection of Papua New Guinean talent will look to breathe life into Fassifern's premiership tilt when they meet the West End Bulldogs at Daniel's Park in round 11.

A new-look line-up has struggled throughout the first half of the season as young players found their feet in A-Grade and combinations formed.

Currently, the Bombers are languishing at the bottom of the table on 14 points.

However, they trail West End by just a single point and have earmarked Saturday afternoon's clash as one to kickstart their campaign.

"We're aiming to get a win," Fassifern coach Daniel Roos said.

"We've been struggling to form combinations.

"We've been doing heaps of work at training. I can't fault their effort and hopefully we can turn it around."

It was a dog's life when the teams met in round four. The match went down to the wire but the dishlickers prevailed 20-18.

If the Bombers are to reverse that result, they will need to do it with out inspirational leader and playmaker Mitchell Range, who is featuring for South-east Queensland at the QRL State Championships.

Coming off the bench to replace Range at halfback is Lemeki Wraight. The competent utility filled the crucial position on six occasions last year and Roos expects him to manage the game capably.

"It is definitely a big loss," Roos said.

"Mitch leads by example. He doesn't say much but when he does talk, the group listens.

"So we lose a bit of experience. But Wraight can play everywhere, so in terms of ball playing, we should be fine."

Fassifern are also set to be bolstered by the return of frontrower Junior Yambe, as well as fullback Jacky Marcus and centre Tate Arova Junior.

The trio, who hail from Papua New Guinea, have been working in the Fassifern region and Roos is thrilled to have them at his disposal. He expects them to add much-needed punch.

Roos said Fassifern's Reserve Grade team, which comprised a mix of youth and experienced heads, had claimed six successive scalps and was travelling swimmingly.

Tom Bushnell