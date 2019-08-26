Krav Maga specialist to give more people a fighting chance

EXPANDING: Adell Rose-Leigh Fox is starting up Krav-Maga lessons for adults at the Ipswich Health and Performance Centre.

ISRAELI fighting techniques that have been popular with Ipswich children will soon be offered to both adults and people with special needs.

International Krav Maga Federation instructor Adell Rose-Leigh Fox is expanding her business, Warrior Cubs, to teach more people the style of fighting developed for the Israel defence forces.

Adult classes will begin at the end of this month, while the adaptive Krav Maga workshops for children and adults with physical disabilities will be launched in November.

An anti-bullying workshop will also be held next month.

Ms Rose-Leigh Fox said Krav Maga was a skill anyone could learn.

"Large build, small frame, male, female, young, mature-aged, able-bodies, disabled, it doesn't matter because Krav Maga is effective for everyone because it works with your body," she said.

After running a 10-week specialised children's self-defence program in Raceview, Miss Rose-Leigh Fox said her next goal was to make more people feel confident so they could protect themselves.

"My mission is for everyone to feel confident, great about themselves and know they can walk in peace with a smile on their face," she said.

"I see it the children now and the positive impacts it is having, as well as smarter choices, prevention and the zeal to be a good person.

"This is what I wish for the whole community."

The adults-only self-defence five-week workshop will begin on Saturday, August 31, from noon-1.30pm.

The regular children's classes are held each Saturday, and the anti-bullying workshop will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 10am-11am.

For more information about classes and prices, phone Adell on 0410254430 or email protect@warriorcubs.com.au.

All classes are held at the Ipswich Health and Performance Centre, located at 8/53 Briggs Rd, Raceview.