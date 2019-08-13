Krasevskis gets back to work after World Championship tilt

LIVE AND LEARN: Ipswich BMX rider Matt Krasevskis will move on swiftly from the World Championship disappointment. He leaves for the United States in two weeks to continue his professional career.

LIVE AND LEARN: Ipswich BMX rider Matt Krasevskis will move on swiftly from the World Championship disappointment. He leaves for the United States in two weeks to continue his professional career. Rob Williams

BMX: Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club's Matt Krasevskis joined Olympians, Anthony Dean and Lauren Reynolds, in a 120-strong Australian team at the 2019 UCI BMX World Championships in Heusden-Zolder late last month.

Competing at the sport's upper echelon against the best of the best, expectations had been high after the Booval-based rider recorded encouraging results in major European competitions in recent months.

But by his own admission it was a frustrating campaign for Krasevskis who was bungled out in the heats on a familiar circuit.

Despite having raced there before and studied the turns ad nauseam before departing Brisbane, the 20-year-old positioned himself too wide.

Rain had dampened the track prior to the start but he refused to use the conditions as an excuse.

"I felt amazing,” Krasevskis said.

"But nothing went my way. I made a few mistakes that I shouldn't have made and it cost me. I was devastated.”

Dean flew the Aussie flag with pride. He qualified for the final and was in the top three at the first corner before touching an opponent's wheel and crashing out.

The Netherlands and France are the sport's two premier nations and their competitors dominated the event.

Krasevskis will not dwell on the disappointment.

There is no rest for the committed athlete as he pursue his own Olympic ambitions.

In search of improvement he will increase the number of races he enters here on Australian soil and look to return to form in upcoming events in the United States.

In a fortnight, he travels to Louisville for an American Pro Race before venturing onto Rock Hill for a World Cup event.

"I've got to get back to work,” Krasevskis said.

"I'm back to square one but I head to America in two weeks and hopefully I can redeem myself there.”