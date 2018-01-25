Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

People are loving Chung’s sharp glasses at Australian Open

Hyeon Chung of South Korea in action during his quarter round match against Tennys Sandgren of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2018. (AAP Image/Mast Irham)
Hyeon Chung of South Korea in action during his quarter round match against Tennys Sandgren of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2018. (AAP Image/Mast Irham)
by Rebecca Sullivan

AS A child, Korean tennis star Hyeon Chung had terrible eyesight, so his father suggested he take up tennis to improve his vision.

Chung's father believed encouraging his son to focus on the court's green surface would sharpen his focus.

He probably didn't expect that this throwaway advice would land his son in the history books, as Chung became the first Korean player to ever reach a Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday afternoon, defeating America's Tennys Sandgren in three sets at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old is ranked 58th in the world but has become an unlikely fan favourite thanks to his bold playing style and quirky white glasses.

His frames have even earned him a fun nickname - "The Professor".

"I have high-level astigmatism. I have to wear the glasses all the time," Chung told ESPN last December.

"By now they're part of my body so it's not difficult to play wearing them."

In the absence of any homegrown talent to back at the Australian Open, Aussie fans have thrown their support behind the young up-and-comer on social media.

It's unusual for tennis players to wear glasses during play, but there are a couple of famous stars who wear shades.

Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic regularly sports glasses on court.

American tennis legend Billie Jean King also rocked the look back in the day.

Optometry Australia spokesman Luke Arundel said Chung's eye condition astigmatism means he has problems focusing light.

"Instead of the eye being round like a tennis ball, it's shaped a bit more like a rugby ball and that gives him that blurred vision," Mr Arundel said.

"It's unusual to see high performance athletes wearing glasses because it's an additional weight on your head," he said.

"Sometimes they can limit your peripheral vision, so you'll notice Chung wears a wraparound style and it's not a huge deal in tennis because you're facing front on most of the time, hitting back and forth."

Chung's glasses are "almost like swimming goggles", designed to prevent slipping and fogging caused by heat and sweat.

"They have an elasticised band at the back to keep them on and he has rubber nose pads and grips along the temples to keep them stuck to his face," Mr Arundel said.

"You can get issues with glasses like heat and sweat and fogging up."

As for why Chung doesn't wear contacts? Well, every glasses-wearer is different and it's a personal preference.

"In the old days contacts were literally hard pieces of plastic and a little bit of sleep or dust would irritate them," Mr Arundel said.

"These days the technology has come a long way and they're silky soft, oxygen permeable plastic so most people don't have too many issues."

Related Items

Topics:  australian open 2018 fashion hyeon chung tennis

'Sadistic' thug struck pregnant wife's stomach with hammer

'Sadistic' thug struck pregnant wife's stomach with hammer

Father of eight Peter Mark Wright could be in jail until 2023 after he was convicted of abduction, torture, grievous bodily harm and acts intended to disfigure

Youth unemployment trending down thanks to cash boost: MP

UPSKILLING: Pastor Fred Muys and Jim Madden MP at the Tivoli Drive-In where YUPI will be conducting its program.

More funding for Ipswich training projects

Irishman among the first to buy land at popular development

FRESH START: Mark McAleer originally hails from Northern Ireland and is about to start building his new home in Ripley Valley.

Mark McAleer happy to call Ripley Valley home

'I looked both ways': $1500 fine for crash with biker

A Police Forensic Crash Unit vehicle at the scene of a serious crash, Saturday, December 06, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Driver says sign may have obscured his view before collision

Local Partners

Aerialist flying high following Games nod

Ipswich surgical nurse and aerial gymnast Alyce Stephenson can now add Commonwealth Games athlete to her resume.

Debutantes impress as Hornets stay unbeaten

OPENER: Emma Jackson was moved up the order to open the batting alongside Imogene Fisk-Walsh against Sandgate-Redcliffe on Sunday.

The Hornets women continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Cup disappointment to drive Cowboys centre

Kane Linnett looks for support.

Kane Linnett looking to spark Cowboys attack after missing World Cup