Joohee Han has been found alive and well. Picture: QPS
News

Backpacker survives a week in the Aussie bush

8th Jun 2018 5:37 AM

A KOREAN backpacker who survived almost a week in the rugged Queensland bush has been winched to safety suffering little more than dehydration.

Joohee Han was last seen at a supermarket in Tully, south of Cairns, last Thursday before telling a friend via phone the following day she was going for a walk at nearby Mount Tyson.

The 25-year-old's shouts for help were heard on Saturday by a member of the public, who only informed police on Thursday.

An Instagram image Joohee Han posted days before she went missing.
An air and land search crew was only sent to find Ms Han once friends reported her missing on Wednesday.

She was found alive on Thursday by soldiers and police who cut through dense bushland to reach her.

"Six days is a long time to be lost in the bush particularly when you've got no bush skills," Inspector Steve Kersley told reporters on Thursday. "She's done well to survive."

Looking weak and supported by emergency services officials, she's been taken to Tully after being winched into the belly of a rescue chopper. She is being assessed at the local hospital with police saying she's dehydrated and suffering exposure but relatively unscathed.

She was wearing long pants and a lightweight long-sleeved shirt as she was helped to safety, but it's believed she may also have had a raincoat.

