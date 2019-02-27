Kookas win third T20 final on trot

Central Districts proudly showing off their latest addition to the silverware cabinet.

THE NORM Baxter Memorial Trophy is headed back to Limestone Park after Centrals defeated the Hornets Colts by 17 runs in the Baxter Big Bash grand final on Monday night.

Geoff Klease (34* off 25) steered the Kookaburras to 5/122 in the face of some quality bowling from Tom Carney (3/19), before Michael Abbott (4/14) and the Centrals attack limited the Hornets to just 105 in reply.

It was Centrals' third T20 premiership on the trot and fourth total, having appeared in all seven grand finals.

Things appeared dicey early for the Kookaburras when Matt Guest (0 off 1) was run out without a notch on the board, before opening partner Caleb Risson (7 off 9) joined him at 2/17.

However the Centrals middle order managed to right the ship, with Luke Barrett (30 off 34) and skipper Adam O'Sullivan (18 off 22) crafting a 41-run partnership.

Enter Carney, who started the domino effect when he caught and bowled Barrett, before soon adding Adam O'Sullivan and Kye O'Sullivan to his list of scalps.

But that would be the last Centrals wicket to fall, as Klease and Sam Joseph (18* off 28) dug in to graft a respectable total for the Hornets to chase.

Batting saviour Klease was first to strike with the ball for Centrals, removing danger man Levi Thomson-Matthews for just two runs.

From there it was a steady stream of wickets for the eventual winners, outside of a 48-run stand between Greg Carter (50 off 45) and Will Trigar (17 off 27).

With five wicket-takers and a more even contribution from 1-11 with the bat, Centrals proved the better team and deserving winners.

In the Second Grade Audrey Baxter Plate, Redbacks defeated Strollers by eight runs.