Kookas eye elusive premiership repeat

FINALS BOUND: Centrals celebrate an Alex Dell semi-final wicket on their way to the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association First Grade Grand Final.

CRICKET: Centrals will have a chance to defend their Ipswich West Moreton First Grade crown.

The Kookaburras secured a first innings triumph on the weekend to move within a win of another title. They will face the evergreen Laidley Blue Dogs at Baxter Oval over four days in what is anticipated to be an “absolute ripper of a game” by Northsiders captain Troy Cooper.

“They are two sides in good form,” Cooper said.

“It will be hard for Centrals to bowl Laidley out on a flat wicket. Good luck to both teams. Credit to our boys. We put in all year and I’m really happy with where we ended up.”

Centrals took the semi by the scruff on the first day, knocking over the Tigers for a mere 95. Northsiders fought hard to have Centrals 5/73 at stumps but it was never going to be enough runs. Centrals surpassed the target and continued to build, reaching 189 for a lead of 94 runs, leaving the Tigers clinging to only false hopes of a miraculous outright.

Rhys O’Sullivan quickly extinguished any belief, taking six wickets as Northsiders managed just 129 in their second dig. In the end, they had a slight lead of 35 runs but Centrals prevailed on the first innings. Right-arm medium exponent O’Sullivan finished with 10 wickets for the match.

It was the first ever 10-wicket haul by a Centrals bowler.

Playing well for 69, former captain Wayne Jones incredibly posted his 6000th IWMCA first grade run.

Captain Matt Guest praised his side and acknowledged the enormous contributions of both players.

“They tested our patience but we took our chances,” he said.

“We made no mistakes in the field. We put our bodies on the line and we finished it off with the bat. We’re pretty pumped. We’re pleased to achieve one of the goals we set ourselves at the start of the season and for Rhys to get one of the goals he has had throughout his career. That was the icing on the cake. It’s a huge achievement for Wayne. He has been eyeing it off for a while.”

Guest said Jones was not only a highly-respected and valued stalwart for Centrals, but for all of Ipswich cricket and his devotion to the game over many years was commendable.

“Wayne is one of those blokes that you can rely on,” Guest said.

“When times are tough he puts his heart on the line and digs it out. If I need someone to stand up, I go to him.”

The skipper said the squad was psyched for its shot at consecutive championships.

“It is very rare to go back-to-back two seasons in a row,” he said.

“We felt the pressure leading into the season and after losing a couple before the finals we have had to work hard for our spot. We definitely know as a team the job is not done and we can’t wait to get out there in finals conditions.”