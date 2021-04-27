Menu
SA-made film Mortal Kombat has won a closely contested battle at the US box office to claim the top spot on its opening weekend.
Movies

Kombat slays ’em at US box office

by Patrick McDonald
27th Apr 2021 3:45 PM
South Australian made action film Mortal Kombat has topped the US box office on its opening weekend, narrowly beating a Japanese anime competitor.

Based on the long-running video game series, Mortal Kombat has made $US23.3m ($A29.9m) since opening there on Friday, compared to $US19.5m ($A25m) for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, according to website Box Office Mojo.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat. Picture: Warner Bros
In third place was another battle between two cinema giants: Godzilla vs. Kong, which made a further $US4.3m ($A5.5m) to take its American total since opening four weeks ago to $US86.7m ($A111.3m).

Globally, Mortal Kombat - which was filmed in 2019 at South Australian locations including Coober Pedy, Leigh Creek, Mount Crawford and Port Adelaide, and features visual effects by Adelaide companies - is estimated to have already made more than $US50m ($A64m).

A scene from the new Mortal Kombat film made on location in South Australia.
Originally projected to gross $US10-12m on its opening weekend in North America, Mortal Kombat took $US9m from 3073 cinemas on its first day alone.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a film sequel to the 2019 Japanese animated TV series, which in turn was based on a popular manga comic series.

It has already become Japan's highest-grossing film ever with $US350m ($A450m) in ticket sales.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

