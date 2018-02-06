Kokoda Track blocked in protest

TRADITIONAL land owners have blocked off the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea as a protest against the area's management by local authorities and the Australian Government.

Ropes and fuel drums and signs announcing the closure were placed across the road at Sogeri - the start of the iconic World War II battlefield trek on Sunday, The Australian reports.

A sign at the start of the Kokoda Track. Picture: Tau Maguli

The shutdown followed a "Kokoda Track Landowners Task Force Committee" media release sent to trekking companies last month complaining of being "economically suppressed, oppressed and exploited" for the past 10 years under a joint PNG and Australian Government track management program known as the "Kokoda Initiative Program".

The release called on the PNG Government's intervention to review the Kokoda Initiative arrangement with the Australian Government in direct consultation with the Kokoda Track Landowners and re-position the Kokoda Track communities' funding.

For the full story, go to The Australian.