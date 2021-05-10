Koch and ‘nasty’ McGuire out of control

The war of words between David Koch and Eddie McGuire is burning out of control with the Port Adelaide president on Monday accusing his bitter rival of "making stuff up".

Koch's public slap labelled McGuire "nasty" after the former Collingwood godfather suggested Koch had given the AFL a poke in the eye by supporting his club's extraordinary decision to wear the club's heritage, prison bars jumper for the showdown victory against the Crows on Saturday night.

The Power produced an act of elite-level trolling in the dressing rooms after the game when the club changed their jumpers to the club's controversial black and white stripes guernsey.

The heritage jumper has been at the centre of one of football's most petty feuds in recent weeks with president Koch and McGuire exchanging heated words in public.

It's now reached boiling point with Koch posting a photo "up yours" to McGuire with his players wearing the guernsey.

It was followed on Sunday by McGuire firing back at Koch and his team in an extraordinary rant where he suggested Koch was in danger of getting his "big" nose "broken" after sticking it into business he shouldn't have.

Port Adelaide have had the last laugh.

Koch has now responded by suggesting McGuire's decision to target his physical appearance was not OK.

"He has this nasty streak when he is under a bit of pressure he comments on people's physical appearance," he said on Adelaide radio station FIVEaa.

"I'm big enough and ugly enough and I know I have a decent size honker. It's fine but to make comments like that I think it is uncalled for, he has form in that area which I think is a nasty streak."

Koch also slammed McGuire for his declaration he was in dangerous territory by taking on the AFL - which is the owner of Collingwood's trademarked black and white jumper.

David Koch with Port Adelaide players , wearing the prison bar guernseys , after the Showdown win . Picture: David Koch/Twitter

"He believes he can speak on behalf of the AFL and the AFL should be following exactly what he says." Koch said

"He has this enormous sense of self-importance that he runs the game and he can tell the AFL what to do."

"As is usual he just makes stuff up again and some of it, Einstein knows I'm no oil painting but Eddie has form."

Koch claimed the jumper switch was actually a player-led concept - after Collingwood great Dane Swan had labelled the move "cringe-worthy" and something the players would never have driven.

Eddie McGuire has responded to Port Adelaide's prison bar jumper move.

He says he has not received any word from the AFL yet about the club's prickly stunt.

McGuire was earlier spitting chips.

"That is a direct poke in the eye to Gillon McLachlan and the AFL Commission," he told Fox Footy.

"They're playing with fire now Port Adelaide."

He also said: David Koch is sticking his nose into the AFL territory now - it's a big size nose, I hope he doesn't get it broken."

Collingwood had officially defended its stance of lobbying the AFL to ban Port Adelaide from using a similar black and white stripes jumper to their own.

Port Adelaide used a similar jumper playing in the SANFL as the Magpies, before entering the AFL as the Power more than 20 years ago. Despite Port Adelaide lobbying the AFL to be allowed to wear the jumper during the club's two annual grudge matches against the Crows, the league ultimately ruled the club was not allowed to wear its black and white strip.

Port Adelaide at its cheeky best.

Fox Footy commentator Jonathan Brown called the photo a "big statement" and "astonishing".

Port Adelaide even had the cheek to post about the jumper on its official Twitter account.

"Just when you thought a Showdown win couldn't get any better...," it captioned a photo of the team in black and white.

The club also wrote: "Heritage matters".

Earlier, the Power thumped the Crows by 49-points.

