Koalas, flying fox threatened under development plans

RIPPER the koala is one of potentially many that could be re-homed as massive housing developments swallow up their habitat.

The eight-year-old male koala spent close to eight months in rehabilitation after he was rescued from Ripley earlier this year.

His rescuers found him with conjunctivitis right near a planned housing development site at Ripley Valley.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society member and vet Dr Rebecca Larkin said Ripper could be among the many facing being displaced if the development goes ahead.

"He's a classic example of the problem we are having. We all want to live where koalas are already living," Dr Larkin said.

"We don't want to go down the road the Redlands did 20 years ago and now they have isolated pockets which was once a very big and healthy population."

She said isolated population needed at least 1000 koalas to remain healthy from one generation to the next and the estimated population in the Ipswich council area was between 2000 and 4000.

"The key it to not have them isolated," Dr Larkin said.

"When the development application is submitted it triggers Federal Government action which requires them to have a catcher there when they are clearing and they also have to offset the clearing with re-vegetation."

Koalas and grey-headed flying foxes are listed as threatened species if the 190ha development on Ripley Rd, which includes plans for a commercial precinct and school, was to go ahead.

Jolifields Developments is calling for public comments on the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act Preliminary Documentation Submission Report.

See saundershavill.com/hayfielddevelopment for details.