Koala study to be held in Peak Crossing

LIFE SAVING: A new koala study will be undertaken at Peak Crossing. Carrie was found along Purga Creek. Contributed

A NEW study will determine how many koalas are calling Peak Crossing home while also developing key strategies to protect habitats at Sandy Creek and Purga Creek.

Scenic Rim Council has paired up with researchers for the 2018 Sandy Purga Creek Koala Research Project, which will assist in the long-term maintenance of a healthy koala population in the Peak Crossing district and contribute to a broader understanding of koala health in southeast Queensland.

Funded by council and the New Hope Group, the project involves researchers from the University of Queensland and the Queensland Trust For Nature who will capture, tag, measure and obtain samples from koalas to gather data on their numbers, health and survival.

"There is currently insufficient data to allow an accurate estimate of the number of koalas or population density within the Scenic Rim's natural landscapes, so this project will provide critical baseline information about this threatened species," Mayor Greg Christensen said.

"It will contribute to our understanding of koala ecology in the area by providing information on the population genetics and health of this group, identifying key koala corridors.

"The study will also inform efforts to reduce the loss or fragmentation of habitat and the death or injury to koalas through road accidents and attacks by domestic dogs.

"In consultation with landowners, we will be identifying areas where critical revegetation can occur in areas of high koala activity."

All captured koalas will be ear-tagged and fitted with collars with GPS trackers which will allow researchers to monitor their range and tree preferences after their release.

While the collars will be removed after three months, the coloured ear tags will help to inform future koala surveys.

"This will be particularly beneficial at Peak Crossing State School, where members of the community frequently see koalas. Being able to identify individual koalas has been shown to improve people's engagement with conservation strategies, promoting more careful driving and responsible management of pet dogs," Cr Christensen said.