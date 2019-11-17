Koala Hospital raises incredible amount for furry friends

HELP NEEDED: Wires are encouraging locals to leave water out for animals who may have been affected by the bushfires.

A NSW Koala Hospital is well on the way to raising $1 million to help a native animal which was severely impacted by the bushfires and is close to many Australians' hearts.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital set up a GoFundMe page so they could assist their furry friend in their time of need.

"The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has been overwhelmed by the kindness, good wishes and support from the Australian and international community for the wildlife icon, the koala," the fundraising page says.



"The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, and National Parks and Wildlife Service crew leaders, have spent weeks searching for koalas following the devastating bush fires in the Port Macquarie area. To date, 31 koalas have been brought to the hospital from several fire grounds.



"On admittance to the hospital, a koala is rehydrated and then the following day examined for burns which are treated with burns cream before they are bandaged. The dressings are changed every three days."

The hospital said it's initial aim was to raise money to purchase and distribute automatic drinking stations to be installed in the burnt areas to help in koala and wildlife survival.

But due to incredible generosity, the number of drinking stations being built has now been increased and they will be shared with other wildlife organisations in fire affected regions across New South Wales.

They are also going to purchase a water carrying vehicle with fire fighting capabilities to replenish the drinking stations with water as needed and establish a wild koala breeding program.



"In what is a national tragedy, the bushfires in and around Port Macquarie in November devastated a genetically diverse koala population," the page said.

"As many as 350 koalas have perished with approximately 75 per cent of the fire ground footprint being prime koala habitat.



"Some of the funds raised through the Go Fund Me site will be directed to building a 'Koala Ark', a facility to allow the surviving koalas to be accommodated in a healthy habitat area.

"Hopefully, these koalas will breed and a new population of koalas will be established for return to the wild."

You can find out more about the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital here.

Wires are also encouraging people to leave water out in bowls and dishes for animals who may have been affected by the fire.