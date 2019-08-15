Menu
GRAPHIC: A healthy male koala was found dead after being hit by a car in Peregian Springs. Photo: Contributed
Environment

Koala carnage continues with ‘healthy’ male struck by car

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Aug 2019 12:46 PM
ANOTHER healthy Sunshine Coast koala has been hit by a car and left for dead.

The incident was only reported to wildlife carers two days later and the big male's lifeless body was found yesterday near a park in Peregian Springs.

Wildcare's Bernard Jean, who responded to a mother and her baby found dead in Noosa two weeks ago, said this is another "devastating" incident.

"The koala was spotted two days ago sitting in a park but nobody called it in until yesterday," Mr Jean said.

"The koala could have been saved if we had a call about it straight away."

Mr Jean said the koala was a "big, otherwise healthy" male.

"He was most likely hit by a car because of the injuries we found on his head."

Mr Jean is pleading with the community to report any koala sightings to Wildcare or RSPCA and to be vigilant when driving.

