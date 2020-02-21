Koala ambulance needs your help to stay on the road

Ipswich Koala Protection Society has experienced an outpouring of support from the community after an online fundraiser to save their Koala ambulance has raised more than $17,000 in donations surpassing the initial $3,000 goal.

The not-for-profit has been rescuing Koala's for the past 26 years.

President of the society Ruth Lewis said the dry weather and heat last year contributed to a lot of their problems.

"Our rescues towards the end of last year almost doubled in number almost every Koala we rescued was immediately taken to a hospital," Ms Lewis said.

"The weather and the drought was the cause for concern for us, as it was adversely affecting the Koalas.

"Mother Koala's were unfortunately abandoning their babies because they couldn't afford to feed themselves and their young, so a lot of rescues were orphans.

"We usually try and do a lot fundraising to stay open, but we couldn't do much towards the end of last year because we were in the thick of rescuing Koalas."

The money donated from the GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to help get the society's Koala ambulance up and running again.

Koala Protection Ambulance

"The money raised will go back to the Koala's - its public money and we're going to make sure it goes towards making sure we can look after Koalas," Ms Lewis said.

The fundraiser was started by award-winning artist and activity Maryanne Oliver.

Mrs Oliver specialises in creating artwork centred around Australian wildlife.

Posting to her Instagram page late last year Ms Oliver urged the public to help the society save their Koala ambulance.

"I have worked closely with this team of incredible and selfless volunteers for years and can tell you they rarely ask for help but absolutely need our help now to get back on the road," she said in an Instagram post.

Society president Ruth Lewis said that the community was key to the continued operation of the society.

"Getting the community involved is important, there are a lot Koalas in Ipswich and we need our ambulances to be able to get out there and do our work," she said.

The fundraiser now has a goal to raise $20,000 in donations.