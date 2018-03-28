Know the rules to avoid hefty fines on waterways over Easter

Water safety

THE Easter long weekend is the busiest on Queensland's waterways, prompting a reminder to all fishers to check the rules and fish responsibly to avoid hefty fines.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Rob McDonald said hefty fines apply for those who did not comply with fishing and boating safety rules.

"Most fishers in Queensland do the right thing and fish by the rules and we would like to see that good record continue over Easter," Mr McDonald said.

"Fisheries officers will be patrolling tidal and fresh waters to enforce regulations if needed and to talk to fishers as part of our ongoing campaign to educate the community."

Mr McDonald said fisheries regulations are in place to ensure sustainable fish stocks for future generations of Queenslanders to enjoy.

"Different rules apply to fishing in tidal waters, freshwaters, marine parks and interstate and hefty fines apply for illegal fishing activity," he said.

"It's important all fishers, regardless of whether they are experienced or first timers, get to know the rules, including size and possession limits, how to correctly measure a fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons."

Mr McDonald said fishers should also remember to purchase a Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) before fishing at any of the State's 63 stocked dams and weirs.

"Stocked impoundments are a truly sustainable fishing experience with stocks of iconic Queensland fish species like barramundi replenished regularly," he said.

"Species stocked include barramundi, golden perch, silver perch, Australian bass, Mary River cod, Murray River cod and saratoga.

"SIPs cost $10.00 for a weekly permit, $50.00 for yearly permit or $36.00 for a yearly concession permit, covering all 63 dams on the Scheme."

Fishers can purchase a SIP online at www.daf.qld.gov.au, over the phone at 1300 575 359 or at Australia Post outlets and sub-agents.

People who suspect illegal fishing activities should report it by calling the 24 hour toll-free Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

For more information on Queensland fishing rules and regulations, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.

WEAR some gum boots to the Easter egg hunts this weekend because cyclonic conditions in the north of the state could push showers as far down as Ipswich.

Wet and cloudy conditions kicked in on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to persist right through the Easter break. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora over the top end of the country and Cyclone Iris in the Coral Sea are expected to bring a monsoonal weather system into north Queensland over the next 10 days.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said Ipswich holiday makers did not need to prepare for conditions anything like those further north but some rain could come as a result.

"We are not expecting anything too significant over the weekend," he said.

Conditions are mostly fine at major waterways over the Easter long weekend. Chris Lees

"Conditions could fluctuate later in the week as an end result of the tropical low. There might be some odd showers here and there but really nothing to spoil the weekend."

Temperatures will peak at 30C in Ipswich on Wednesday before heating up to 31 on Good Friday and dropping off slightly to 29C on Easter Sunday.

At the camping and holidaying hot spots, temperatures will struggle to break 30C at Somerset Dam all weekend and showers and expected to stick about at least until Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at Wivenhoe Dam and Lake Moogerah, peaking at 30C and 31C on Saturday with only patchy cloud.

Fuel prices

THE State's peak motoring body has warned south east Queensland drivers heading on an Easter road trip would be hit at the hip pocket, as service stations charged top dollar for fuel.

The average unleaded petrol (ULP) price in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast had reached 148.2 cents per litre (cpl), 148.3cpl and 147.7cpl respectively.

In Ipswich the average is 147cpl.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said drivers had every right to be frustrated petrol prices had peaked just before the long weekend.

"Unfortunately, just as Easter and school holidays about to begin, we've hit the expensive phase of the south east Queensland petrol price cycle," Ms Smith said.

"Last Easter, we were lucky to reach the cheap phase of the cycle over the break, but unfortunately, this time around, the timing's not in our favour."

Ms Smith said drivers who would travel over the break could save by doing some research.

"While prices are high in the south east, motorists can save money by shopping around in some of the cheaper locations. For example, servos in places like North Lakes and Mango Hill in Brisbane are selling ULP for more than 15cpl cheaper than the average," she said.

"And if you're travelling outside of the region this weekend, fuelling up in cheaper places like Gympie, Bundaberg and Maryborough is also going to save you dollars."

The RACQ warns fuel prices typically increase at Easter. Mike Knott BUN221217FUEL4

South east Queensland ULP averages:

Brisbane:148.2cpl

Gold Coast: 148.3cpl

Sunshine Coast: 147.7cpl

Ipswich: 147.6cpl

Moreton Bay: 147cpl.

Major dam levels

SEQWATER is preparing for the possibility of releasing water from Wivenhoe and Somerset Dams if high range forecast rainfall happens over the weekend.

Somerset Dam is at just over 78% storage capacity while Wivenhoe Dam is at 77.9% of its storage capacity.

There has been consistent rainfall throughout South East Queensland over the past 24 to 48 hours with catchment averages exceeding 100mm in some areas, Seqwater warns.

The floodwater storage compartments at Wivenhoe Dam and Somerset Dam are fully available.

Operational releases to pass excess water from Somerset Dam to Wivenhoe Dam are possible and will continue tomorrow. At the current time these releases would not be expected to trigger the need for flood operations at Wivenhoe Dam.