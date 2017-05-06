25°
News

Knocking on Yale's door

Helen Spelitis
| 6th May 2017 5:00 AM
SMART COOKIE: Bundamba State Secondary College captain Dipanshu Sharma, 17 has been accepted into a two-week program at the prestigious US Yale University.
SMART COOKIE: Bundamba State Secondary College captain Dipanshu Sharma, 17 has been accepted into a two-week program at the prestigious US Yale University. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN IPSWICH high school student has been accepted into one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Bundamba State Secondary College school captain Dipanshu Sharma will spend two weeks studying science with elite students from around the globe at Yale University, in the US.

She's the only state school student in Queensland accepted into the program.

It's a rare opportunity and one the 17-year-old came across while researching universities online.

Dipanshu, who wants to be a neurosurgeon, spends a lot of her spare time researching the universities where she might like to study after school.

That's when she's not tutoring refugees in English and maths, or creating new flowers in her garden through her own cross pollination experiments.

"I've always been interested in science," Dipanshu said.

"When I was little, I used to get charcoal and make medicines.

"The brain is really interesting.

"It's this machine that controls everything and it would be interesting to study something that basically controls humans, the smartest species on the planet."

Dipanshu will be studying biomedical science and biology during the course in August, for which she also won a scholarship to cover some of the costs.

She's excited and hopes the course will be challenging.

Bundamba's Dean of Students Emily Prenzler said while Dipanshu was modest about her achievements and dedication to helping others learn, she was an inspiration for other students.

"She was also accepted into a course at Brown University but was waiting to hear back from Yale," Ms Prenzler said.

"We're very proud of her."

Dipanshu is more than an inspiration to her fellow classmates.

Her keen interest in science highlights a public campaign to increase interest in STEM subjects, particularly among young women.

But Dipanshu said most of her classmates were girls.

"It's a male dominated field at the moment, but maybe it's the way science is portrayed that makes women less interested in the field?" she said.

Did you know?

Activated charcoal was first used as a medicine more than 150 years ago. It was largely used to treat poisonings, however, was marketed in England during the early 19th century as a remedy to flatulence and stomach trouble.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bundamba state secondary college schooling science yale university

Special bargain prices 'a secret' at Ipswich Harvey Norman

Special bargain prices 'a secret' at Ipswich Harvey Norman

The expansion has also allowed the business to hire three times as many staff

Festival events this weekend

Ipswich Festival parade.

Expect theatre, concerts, parades and street parties

COMMENT: Tick of approval for schools

Today's story is a vindication for all state school teachers

Ghost of Rosewood to haunt Parade of Light

ROSEWOOD SPOOK: Cr David Pahlke, dressed as a ghostbuster, will be haunting the Parade of Light on his Ghostbuster float.

Paranormal Pahlke to float like a spooky 'orb' through the CBD

Local Partners

Stories behind war-time quilts will come to life at high tea

Dr Annette Gero will be guest of honour Ipswich Art Gallery

Bowelscan program could save your life

LIFE SAVER: Rotary Club members - (from left) Rowarn Luder, James Pollock (front), Paul Pisasale and Tony Wills are reminding people that reduced priced Bowelscan test kits are now available in May and June.

Rotarians promote reduced price kits for a test you must undergo

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

Festival events this weekend

Ipswich Festival parade.

Expect theatre, concerts, parades and street parties

Pick a winner in epic OMG race

Caleb Sadler, winner of the 2016 Open Mile Gift.

Horses won't be the only ones running around a racetrack on Saturday

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

Festival events this weekend

Ipswich Festival parade.

Expect theatre, concerts, parades and street parties

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

IPSWICH FESTIVAL: List of road closures

Ipswich Festival parade.

Drivers will need to divert around major road closures

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY!

10 Elizabeth Street, Aratula 4309

Residential Land 0 0 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Shop Block-938m2- Located on a separate title is this shopfront plus shed which are both currently rented for extra income! There is backyard access with extra...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!