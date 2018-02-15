Knives, baseball bat found in man's car outside TAFE

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

POLICE went to Bundamba TAFE College after getting calls that a man in a Mitsubishi Lancer was threatening a student with a baseball bat.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told an Ipswich court when officers arrived on November 13 last year they found Mitchell Heit in a grey Lancer.

When officer's approached he was told to place his hands where they could see them but he had moved them, later apologising.

Sgt Caldwell said police saw a baseball bat in the centre console.

A large boning knife and a steak knife were found inside, Heit saying he carries them as people "threaten him, and try to jump him all the time".

"He says a group of people were threatening him via Instagram and he got out waving the bat. He says it was to scare them," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He says three males ran away but two females were yelling at him.

"He got into the car and they left when teachers came.

"And he says he waited until police arrived."

Heit, 18, pleaded guilty to going armed as to cause fear on November 13, 2017; and possession of a knife in a public place.

Defence lawyer Allana Davie said Heit was employed, suffers anxiety and at the time had gone off prescribed medication.

Magistrate, Virgina Sturgess said it was no doubt a frightening matter for the people who saw him, but the police say he was compliant and apologetic.

She said it was good that he had a job and she hoped the incident was a one-off.

Heit was fined $600 - sent to SPER, a conviction not recorded.