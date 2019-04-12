Knights youth given chance to step up in national series

EVEN without some key players, Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden is keen to see how his extended squad performs in Saturday's FFA Cup game.

The Knights travel to Coomera on the Gold Coast today to play the club's Colts side in their fourth round FFA Cup clash, the Ipswich team's first foray in this year's national knockout competition.

Ogden is resting club captain Jack Cabassi (groin injury), Nick Edwards (ankle) and Lachlan Munn (bruised arm) for the 5pm clash at Viney Park.

He expects the important trio to be available for the Knights next Queensland Premier League clash against Rochedale after Easter.

However, the FFA Cup clash gives a group of talented under-20 players like Nathan Garcia and Jack Mcgrath a chance to step up.

Garcia impressed in last weekend's 2-0 win over Mitchelton.

Mcgrath will get his first start against Coomera after coming off the bench in that game.

Regular goalkeeper Chris Parsons will also be rested, giving Damon Wenck an opportunity in the first team.

"I'll bring in some 20s for the bench and more than likely, they will get a nice piece of game time, which is good for them,'' Ogden said.

The Knights played Coomera in the pre-season through a club link with former Coalstars player Al McFarlane.

The Knights came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 on that occasion.

"They are a decent team,'' the Knights coach said, knowing how Gold Coast Premier League sides like Coomera can attract unlimited visa players.

Ogden welcomed having an FFA Cup game before Easter with the Knights having built some winning momentum in this year's QPL competition.

"We've got such a short season that we do want to get the extra game in,'' he said.

Midfielder Lincoln Rule will captain the side with Ogden to make a call on skilful defender Corey Lucas, when he returns from a school trip to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Springfield United bowed out of the FFA Cup after losing 4-1 to Moreton Bay United on Tuesday night.

"We had a good go,'' Springfield head coach Michael Keating said, after his team led 1-0 and were still in the game 1-1 at halftime.

"Fitness levels took over in the end.

"Our preparations didn't leave us with much chance as we haven't played for three weeks due to games being postponed with wet weather.''

Springfield United play Logan Roos in their latest Capital League 3 match tonight.