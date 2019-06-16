Knights U18s step up in vital football roles

FOOTBALL: Having nine players missing from Ipswich's top two Queensland Premier League sides was always going to have an impact.

However, the positive was the Knights continued what they've been doing this season and injected more young players into their senior and under-20 teams.

The Knights top side fought hard before losing 2-0 to Rochedale in their latest game last night at Underwood Park.

That came after the club's under-20 side had a rare 2-0 loss to the home team.

However, a number of Knights under-18 players backed up from their 4-3 Friday night victory to gain valuable experience in coach Bob Maclot's under-20 team.

They included starters Xavier Townsend in goals, defenders Jordan Simpson and Tom Brennan, and midfielder Edgar Harvey.

While disappointed his side was unable to secure a handy three points, Knights head coach Andy Ogden was encouraged to see more players moving up the ranks.

Under-20 regular Lucky Joe received a full game in the top side, following other promising players in recent weeks.

"We're giving guys an opportunity and they are going alright,'' he said.

In his senior team's encounter, Rochedale scored in each half to seal the win and improve their top four prospects.

"It was even for so much of the game,'' Ogden said.

"Whether it was a little bit of luck and a little bit of quality, they just happened to get the goals at the right time and we didn't.''

The experienced coach said it was a reverse situation to the Knights' previous game where they beat Logan 2-0.

"It's a tough comp,'' Ogden said, highlighting the fluctuating results among the top six sides this season.

The Knights return home for their next match on Sunday afternoon against Mitchelton.

Meanwhile, Western Pride have a National Premier League catch-up match against Olympic on Tuesday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm with Pride eager to build on their previous 4-0 win over the Magpies Crusaders in Mackay.